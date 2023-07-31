Summer Walker Instagram Posts Hint At Lil Meech Breakup

Summer Walker and LIl Meech have made waves in recent weeks for reasons both good at bad. Just over the weekend, the pair were spotted with Summer’s two children. That also came right after she made it very clear that a different rumor had no merit. She clarified that she absolutely isn’t pregnant and doesn’t plan to be expecting any time soon. Now, a series of posts made to her Instagram story might have clarified why she was so certain to make that declaration.

In a pair of stark black and white Instagram story posts made early today, Summer Walker had a message for fans. The first one reads “Tried my best to be jayda wayda but I couldn’t. It was cute though. I wish him the best.” That sent fans into a frenzy with the second sentence in particular seeming clear. The post felt like a message telling fans that Summer was no longer in a relationship with Lil Meech. She seemed to double down on it with a second post that clarified things even further. “Can’t do cheatin stuff,” the singer posted in a second story. While she didn’t explicitly confirm anything fans were quick to connect the dots and fill in the gaps, assuming the posts were an announcement of a breakup.

Summer Walker Instagram Announcement

The news comes just a week after Lil Meech looked to Summer Walker following a music video performance that many found underwhelming. He caught some flak online for his appearance in the video for Rylo Rodriguez’s song “Been One.” Part of his response included pictures of him and Summer together with a caption that called the pair “4life.” It’s a proclamation that many are coming back to with the new reported announcement of their breakup.

In the comment section of an Instagram post recapping the situation, a relevant celeb popped in to comment. Jayda herself posted a comment that read “I learned my lesson after ONE kid. Mfers round here starting they own trends and tryna INSERT ME in for laughs on the shade room. NO.” What do you think of Summer Walker and Lil Meech potentially breaking up? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Summer Walker Freaks Out On Roller Coaster, Calls Lil Meech Her “Safe Space”

[Via]