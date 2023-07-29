Lil Meech Spotted Holding Summer Walker’s Child

Summer Walker and her boyfriend Lil Meech were recently spotted sharing a wholesome moment together at a crowded airport. In a new clip, Walker is seen holding one of her two children, while Lil Meech stands behind her holding the other one close. The adorable clip has gotten fans talking, with countless social media users doting on the happy couple. “He’s a Taurus and we love hard.. when we love u we love ur kids,” one commenter notes.

Though Meech is seen carrying her child in the clip, Summer Walker has made it clear that she’s not carrying his. She recently squashed circulating rumors that she may be pregnant, telling fans she won’t be expecting anytime soon. She responded to a social media user’s claim that the snatched songstress looked “pudge“ in a photo, shutting down pregnancy speculation. “Y’all need to stop asking me this,” she explained, “I had THREE KIDS HO & no lipo.” “Lil lil meech ain’t coming no time soon lol relax,” Walker continued. “I’m finta tour soon no time for that right now.” Her message has left fans anticipating her next tour, which has not yet been announced.

Summer Walker and Lil Meech arrive to the 2023 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

Regardless, the pair looks to be doing better than ever. At least one of them enjoyed an amusement park earlier this month, and they’ve been showing each other off on social media constantly. They posed together in Malibu recently, with Lil Meech captioning the photo, “some things are just 4Life.” He added, “It’s not for U to understand.” Walker also recently dubbed the BMF actor her “safe space.”

Though the couple seem to be a hotly debated topic these days due to frequent infidelity rumors, they appear unfazed as of late. Last month, they attended the 2023 BET Awards together, where Meech was nominated for Best Actor. Meech rocked a simple black formal outfit while Walker stunned in an elegant, black beaded gown.

