Summer Walker Shuts Down Lil Meech Pregnancy Rumors But Admits She Wants More Kids

Summer Walker says that she’s hoping to have at least six kids before she turns 30, but no more afterward. Despite the goal, she says the rumors that she’s pregnant with a baby from Lil Meech are false. She addressed the topic during a recent livestream on Instagram.

“Hoping and praying I have twin boys again after tour,” she told her followers. “That would really make my life.” She also compared herself to the mother of 11, Keke Wyatt. “I’m not having no more kids after 30. I got two years to get it crackin’.”

Read More: Lil Meech Claims His Woman Is Pregnant, Fans Assume It Might Be Summer Walker

Summer Walker & Lil Meech Attend BET Awards

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 25: (L-R) Lil Meech and Summer Walker attend the BET Awards 2023 at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for BET)

Later, she labeled it “cr*zy” that people assume her three children were all accidents because they're by different men. “People just talk about me having kids like they were accidents,” she said. “They were never accidents; they were all on purpose. Any time I get pregnant it’s on purpose. I have enough money to not have a baby if I didn’t want it.” As for the Lil Meech rumors, he had admitted to having "one on the way right now,” in a video on social media. He added: “My girl pregnant. Say congratulations.” As for whether he was talking about her, Walker said: “I’m not pregnant. I feel kinda offended ‘cause I been in the gym and everything," while showcasing her physique. Check out the full clip below.

Summer Walker On Having More Kids

Walker currently has three children, including twin boys with her ex-boyfriend, Larry Williams, as well as a daughter with her other ex, London On Da Track. She and Lil Meech initially dated from April to July 2023 before calling it quits, but the two appeared to reconcile in October of the same year. Be on the lookout for further updates on Summer Walker on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Summer Walker's Hourglass Figure Is Curvier Than Ever In Tight Denim Dress: Video

[Via]