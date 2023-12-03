Summer Walker & Lil Meech Breakup Rumors Swirl After They Unfollow Each Other On IG

Summer Walker and Lil Meech rekindled their romance last month, following a messy breakup over the summer. The songstress seemed to accuse Meech of cheating on her, which didn't come as too much of a surprise to fans. Throughout the first rendition of their relationship, various women came forward claiming to have caught the BMF actor's eye, though the pair persisted until late July.

Rumors began to fly that the duo was giving their relationship another shot after they were spotted engaging in some fall festivities together in October. Their visit to a pumpkin patch got fans talking, and many suspected that they were back on for good. They later confirmed this with some hands-on Instagram photos, even eventually sparking rumors that they were expecting.

Fans Wonder Why Lil Meech & Summer Walker Don't Follow Each Other

As far as fans know, Walker is not with child, and she may not be with her man anymore either. Social media sleuths recently noticed that the two of them unfollowed each other on Instagram, prompting speculation as to why. Of course, countless commenters are suggesting that they broke up, though this remains unconfirmed. Some fans suspect that Meech's alleged infidelity could have come back to bite the Atlanta-born performer, acting as the catalyst to yet another ending. She reposted some Tweets on her IG Story recently as well, potentially hinting at the reason for their rumored split.

"I remember I cut a n***a off bc I had to put my bed together by myself," one of the reposted Tweets reads. "You think you finna lay up in a BED I put together???" She also reposted a recent Tweet from Ari Fletcher, which says, "N***as love they homeboys more than anybody on earth." What do you think of Summer Walker and Lil Meech unfollowing each other on Instagram? Do you think this could be a hint that they've broken up, or are social media users overreacting? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

