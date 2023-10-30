Summer Walker And Lil Meech Celebrate Halloween Together With Pumpkin Patch Date

Earlier this year Summer Walker and Lil Meech started a brief relationship. They began dating in May but troubles began emerging immediately. After accusations of cheating followed Meech for weeks the pair ultimately broke up. Since the relationship ended the two have continued to generate rumors with Walker publicly accusing Meech of cheating. The jabs came as recently as earlier this week, but now things seem to be okay between the duo.

Walker and Meech clearly spent some time together over the weekend. First, Walker shared a picture to her Instagram story of her, Meech, and her children looking festive in a pumpkin patch. "This pumpkin patch was so cute" she captioned the story post. Later in the day, some footage of the pair popped up online. They appeared to be hanging out together in some kind of nightclub, which only further fueled rumors of a rekindled romance. Fans in the comments couldn't help but tie things back to Walker's recent drama with Chrisean Rock. "Summer didn’t like that Chrisean said she can’t keep a man 😂 that’s the only reason this is happening I fear," one of the top comments reads. Check out the post below.

Summer Walker And Lil Meech On A Date

Last week, Summer Walker went viral with a particularly shady impression she did of Chrisean Rock on video. The clip quickly made the rounds online with many finding it hilarious and others trying to break down just how accurate of an impression it was.

One person who didn't appreciate the impression much was Chrisean herself. She quickly took to social media to clap back at Walker. The lashing out lasted for days with Chrisean calling out Walker for reasons going far beyond just the impression. She kept shading Walker over the weekend after admitting that her feelings were hurt. What do you think of Summer Walker and Lil Meech hanging out just a few months after breaking up? Let us know in the comment section below.

