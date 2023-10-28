Chrisean Rock Continues To Lash Out At Summer Walker Over TikTok Post

Chrisean Rock isn't letting up on Summer Walker after the singer made an unflattering impression of her on TikTok, earlier this week. After already admitting the post hurt her feelings, Rock is now going on the offensive against Walker. In several videos on social media caught by The Neighborhood Talk, Rock threw several insults at Walker.

"I'm not making a mockery of you having three f*cking kids, no man, and a f*cked up BBL," Rock remarked in one Instagram video. She echoed the sentiments on Twitter as well. Fans had mixed responses to Rock's behavior. One argued that she "really be the one doing shìt for 'clout' cause girl why are you still talking about it. Summer ain’t the only one who made a damn TikTok." Another brought up Blueface: "She need this energy for blueface ain’t she still sleeping with him after he exposed her child?"

Chrisean Rock Attends BET Awards With Sexyy Red

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 25: (L-R) ChriseanRock and Sexyy Red attend the BET Awards 2023 at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for BET)

Summer Walker posted the TikTok online, earlier this week. In the clip, she dubs over audio of Chrisean venting about Blueface getting mad at her for “eating at Lil Baby’s restaurant." For the bit, Walker blacked out one of her teeth. Check out the original TikTok as well as more of Chrisean Rock's comments on Summer Walker's TikTok as compiled by The Neighborhood Talk below.

Chrisean Rock Responds To Summer Walker

Rock first addressed the video in a less aggressive mood, admitting her feelings were hurt. “I saw that video and I was like, ‘Oh yeah? She think she funny?'” Rock said on Instagram Live. “She don’t even know that that Walmart video triggered me. It lowkey hurt my feelings. ‘Cause it was like, you got an influence, how about you do a positive thing instead of mocking somebody that really got clout? I DM’d shorty, I texted her. It was some cool shit, I fuck with her […] She was like, ‘Oh, damn. My bad. You want me to take it down?’ I said, ‘For sure. You have a big influence, bro. That Walmart shit triggered me.’ Why everybody forgetting that I’m human, bro? That lady that recorded me when I was at Walmart — bitch, why you ain’t help me?”

