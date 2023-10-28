Blueface Cries Over Chrisean Rock & Lil Mabu’s Fling In Leaked Phone Call: Watch

If you thought that getting down on one knee to offer Jaidyn Alexis an engagement ring would be enough to keep Blueface away from Chrisean Rock, you're wrong. Days after proposing to the "Barbie" hitmaker and helping her ink a deal with Columbia Records, the father of three's Cr*zy In Love co-star alleged that she and Blue are still having sexual relations. Moreover, Rock has been hinting at conceiving another child, just months after giving birth, though it's unclear if she wants her offspring to have the same father, or if she and her latest lover, Lil Mabu, are planning on starting a family.

Despite his best efforts to deny any involvement with Rock, on Saturday (October 28) morning, she had some receipts that prove how in his feelings Blue has been over her moving on. "You keep hanging up and blocking me. Why are you mad at me?" the 23-year-old asked her ex in the video below. It seems that the California native is emotional due to Chrisean "playing around," as if he hasn't been partaking in similar antics all year long. "Stop acting slow," Blue told his "Lit" collaborator, who denied doing any such thing.

Chrisean Rock Puts Blueface on Blast... Again

"It's ok for you to do you papa, I'm just working lol," the Baltimore native wrote on Twitter shortly after posting the video. "[You] gotta chill, I invited you to come out. I would have made Mabu stay home at his dorm. You constantly run knowing it's only hurting you. Not me," Rock speculated. "I really been chilling."

In her next post, she assured followers that her son is her top priority at this time. "Y'all, I'm out travelling, getting money for Chrisean Jr. This ni**a Blue is just somewhere lost, keep getting at me like I'm forcing him to pretend to the world he's happy. The ni**a is just one of many ni**as."

More From New Mom's Twitter Page This Morning

"Stop calling, I've been falling back," Rock's most recent post says. "The more [you wanna] fake love me is just [gonna] hurt you 'cuz I'm going still do me." Are you surprised that she and Blueface are allegedly still sleeping together? Let us know in the comments, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

