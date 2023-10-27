Chrisean Rock Reveals Blueface’s Engagement Hasn’t Stopped Them From Sleeping Together

Recently, Chrisean Rock jumped on her Instagram live to talk to fans and answer some of their questions. One of the biggest reasons was to show off her new smile. Rock recently got her teeth fixed and was excited to show off her impressive new look to fans. But as is often the case, Blueface inevitably came up and she revealed some details about their relationship that surprised fans. Despite his recent engagement to Jaidyn Alexis, the nature of his relationship with Chrisean hasn't changed.

In a series of loose statements, Chrisean Rock paints a picture for fans. While she repeatedly insists that she "isn't sure" what Blueface is doing she also shares some surprising details. Apparently, the pair haven't stopped hooking up even as he's now engaged to someone else. She even mentions a specific recent point where he pulled up on her, with fans in the comments of the livestream reacting shocked to pretty much every revelation. While fans probably should expect this kind of drama from the pair at this point they were still surprised at just how brazen it is. Check out the entire clip of Chrisean discussing Blueface on her livestream below.

Read More: Chrisean Rock’s Feelings Were Hurt By Summer Walker Video, She Admits

Chrisean Rock Says She's Still Hooking Up With Blueface

Fans in the comments expressed a variety of reactions. Many just flat out didn't believe her claims. "stage one denial," reads the top upvoted comment on a repost of the clip. "She want him to respond so bad" another comment reads. Another comment praises her for acknowledging Blue's role in her rise to fame. "Ok Now she wants to give him his flowers. If there was no Blueface there would be no Rock. Respect," it reads.

Elsewhere in the comments, fans are just apathetic about the whole thing. "We don’t care bra at all they been draggin dis sh*t all year and yall eat dis sh*t up," one comment reads. "everything we’ve ever know of them has been against our will" another agrees. What do you think of Chrisean Rock continuing to sleep with Blueface despite his engagement? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Chrisean Rock Throwing Punch At “Baddies West” Premiere Leads To Lawsuit From Former Stylist

[Via]