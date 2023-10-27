Chrisean Rock Throwing Punch At “Baddies West” Premiere Leads To Lawsuit From Former Stylist

The final months of 2023 have many people reflecting on how much things have changed for them this year, including Chrisean Rock. No one could predict what would come next when the Baltimore-born entertainer announced that she was pregnant with Blueface's baby back in January. After a wild nine months of publicly feuding with family, friends, and her co-parent, Junior was born back in September and has already had a wild few weeks of seeing the world alongside his mom as she continues to hustle.

Initially after sharing that she was expecting a child, Rock was moving pretty recklessly. The reality starlet was in bouts of physical drama on more than one occasion, including at Blue's 26th birthday party and the Baddies West premiere in January. According to Radar Online, the latter altercation has now resulted in legal action taken against Rock by her former stylist, Irby Lashala. ZEUS Networks is also in the filing, which specifically accuses the 23-year-old of "assault, battery, and intentional infliction of emotional distress."

Chrisean Rock Sued By Former Stylist

Lashala reportedly approached Chrisean at the event to "say hello and compliment her on her appearance." The pair allegedly began "discussing a prior working relationship" before the fashionista began to walk away. "Suddenly, and without warning, [Rock] physically assaulted [Irby] and she was tackled," the lawsuit obtained by the outlet states. Lashala claims to have suffered both physical and physiological damages due to the situation, which have ultimately led to medical bills racking up for her; the stylist is seeking unspecified damages.

Seeing as she's still adjusting to life as a new mother, a lawsuit is the last thing that Chrisean Rock needs on her plate at the time. Thankfully, she at least has the success of her new single, "MR. TAKE YA B*TCH" with Lil Mabu to keep her spirits high. Read more about that at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

