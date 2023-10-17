Chrisean Rock’s Blueface Diss Track Penned By Lil Mabu, Some Suggest She’s The Problem

The man we've become accustomed to picturing beside Chrisean Rock is Blueface, though the events of the past few months prove that a healthy romantic relationship may not be in the cards for the pair. Instead of egging on their toxicity, the "Thotiana" rapper has mostly been focused on the family he shares with Jaidyn Alexis. At the same time, Rock has been attempting to raise her son on her own while still working on her music career. Most of her past releases have been joint efforts with her co-parent, but now, it looks like the new mother has found a different man to help write her lyrics.

Earlier this week, Chrisean teamed up with Lil Mabu for "MR. TAKE YA B**CH," on which the rising star raps about taking Blue's woman away from him. "I like blue faces, so I took his baby," the latter spits throughout the track. Now that it's been out for a few days, plenty of reactions have been pouring in online, many of them suggesting that Rock is the problem. These only increased after a live stream during which the 23-year-old confirmed that Mabu was responsible for penning the track.

Chrisean Rock and Lil Mabu Discuss "MR. TAKE YA B**CH"

"When are we going to admit that Chrisean is the problem? 🥴," one user asked after catching up on the tea. "I'm proud of Blueface, he haven't paid her no mind lately," another chimed in. "Anything to get her [baby daddy's] attention," someone else suggested.

"I'm just glad he's not paying her no mind. This all she know, because y'all hype her up," they continued. "This girl been on IG every d**n day, like mama, take time for yourself. Go away for a good month. Take care of your child. Let the [people] wonder about [you]. Like good Lord."

Social Media Reacts

"Stop it!! Stop it right now!! Between her and Jada I've had enough!!! 😫," one obviously frustrated user wrote in @theshaderoom's comments. Keep scrolling to read more viewer reactions pouring in on social media, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

