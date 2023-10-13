Lil Mabu
- SongsNLE Choppa & Lil Mabu Get A Little Too Graphic On "Shotta Flow 7 Remix"Mabu might have outdone Choppa's already eye-raising lyrics. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicChrisean Rock Makes Her Hot 100 Debut And Shares An Update On MotherhoodChrisean Rock scored her first hit on the legendary singles chart.By Lavender Alexandria
- RelationshipsChrisean Rock Performs Her Blueface Diss Track While He's In Attendance At PartyFans are still debating the effectiveness of the move.By Lavender Alexandria
- Pop Culture"MR. TAKE YA B*TCH" Goes No. 1 On TikTok Music Charts, Chrisean Rock & Lil Mabu CelebrateRock may not be bringing in money on the Blueface diss track, but she's still proud of its success.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureBlueface Reveals New Text Messages From Chrisean Rock, Wants To Add Lil Mabu's Career To His ResumeBlueface is back to being the antagonizer. By Zachary Horvath
- RelationshipsLil Mabu Shows Gun & Trigger Fingers To Blueface In New Video With Chrisean RockBlueface is currently expected to be on his best behaviour after heading to court for his strip club shooting, but his baby mama's new boo is trying his patience.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsChrisean Rock & Lil Mabu Antagonize Blueface On Social MediaThis weekend's drama between the co-parents has included a leaked phone call, pregnancy rumours, and allegations that Blue's proposal to Jaidyn Alexis was a "publicity stunt."By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsBlueface Cries Over Chrisean Rock & Lil Mabu's Fling In Leaked Phone Call: Watch"[You] gotta chill, I invited you to come out. I would have made Mabu stay home at his dorm," Rock wrote on Twitter while publicly calling out Blue on Saturday morning.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicChrisean Rock Says She Wants A Big Family: "One Down, One On The Way, 10 To Go"Chrisean Jr. was just born, but Chrisean says she's ready for another.By Tallie Spencer
- MusicWho Is Lil Mabu? The Controversial Drill Rapper Who Is Allegedly Dating Chrisean RockThe up and coming drill rapper, who apparently struck up a romance with Chrisean Rock, has caught flack for “borrowing” inspiration from low-income Black communities. By Demi Phillips
- RelationshipsLil Mabu Disses Jaidyn Alexis During Twitter Spat With Blueface"Have you ever seen 'Family Guy'?" Chrisean Rock's new man asked her baby daddy.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsChrisean Rock Gets NSFW Tattoo Of Her New Man's NameFans are shocked at Rock's newest ink.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicChrisean Rock's Blueface Diss Track Penned By Lil Mabu, Some Suggest She's The Problem"I said, 'Bro, you really going to let a b**ch diss me?'" the "Baddies" cast member asked her alleged new man on Live.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicWack 100 Shares Alleged Chrisean Rock Receipts After Diss About Him In New SongWack 100 is not having it.By Tallie Spencer
- SongsChrisean Rock Disses Blueface While Lil Mabu Takes Shots At Wack 100 On "MR. TAKE YA B*TCH"Chrisean and Mabu do not hold back. By Zachary Horvath
- RelationshipsBlueface Thinks Chrisean Rock Should "Make It Official" With Lil MabuBlueface calls Chrisean and Lil Mabu "The duo we didn't know we needed."By Caroline Fisher
- MusicChrisean Rock's Son Sleepily Smiles In Cute New Photo, She Hits Studio With Lil MabuMotherhood isn't holding Chrisean back from securing the bag.By Hayley Hynes