Chrisean Rock & Lil Mabu Antagonize Blueface On Social Media

Try as she might to tell Blueface that she's moving on from him, Chrisean Rock still seems to be doing all that she can to get her baby daddy's attention. Rather than pouring into his newborn son, Junior, and his Cr*zy In Love co-star, the father of three has been fully focusing on Jaidyn Alexis and solidifying her status as a rap diva. First, Blue helped the 25-year-old turn hate comments into cold, hard cash with her "Stewie" single. He later signed her to his new label MILF Music, and they've now put out a total of four singles. The most recent track, "Barbie," is currently trending on the TikTok music chart, and helped solidify a record deal with Columbia for Alexis.

The official status of Rock's relationship is unknown at this time, though she's been spending plenty of time with Lil Mabu. The pair notably dissed Blue on their "MR. TAKE YA B*TCH" collab, which is one spot ahead of "Barbie" on the charts. Earlier this weekend, the Baddies cast member went out of her way to get her ex's attention amid his celebrations with Alexis by leaking a five-minute video containing audio from their personal phone call. Blue responded by calling Rock "delusional" in a now-deleted tweet before clowning her ticket sales, prompting her to hit back at him on Saturday (October 29).

Chrisean Rock Carries on with Blueface Subliminals

"How am I using you to sell tickets when I am the ticket?" the Baltimore native openly pondered. Though Blue doesn't seem to have replied yet, fans of Rock are curious as to why he deleted his shade when so many other receipts from past feuds remain up on his profile. "But what I don't understand is why he deleted the tweet where he said it," one person pointed out. "Is he afraid of you or something? 🤔." Junior's mom isn't the only one who was antagonizing her baby daddy this weekend; her new man got in on the fun too.

Lil Mabu Joins in On Antagonizing His Opp

