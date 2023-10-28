Chrisean Rock Is “Delusional,” Blueface Declares In Now-Deleted Tweets

Saturday (October 28) started out with Chrisean Rock leaking a personal phone call between her and Blueface, along with sharing accusations of him getting in his feelings over her fling with Lil Mabu, which she's been loudly broadcasting across social media. Upon seeing the over five-minute video on his co-parent's Twitter page, the California native used his own profile to let out a rant about Rock, though it was deleted soon after.

"I've never seen a female more delusional, record me on the [phone] literally telling you I don't f**k with you. Stop talking about me on Live 😂," Blue's original post read. "That's literally how I talk to her every time," he assured concerned followers who don't want to see the pair reconcile. "No sweet s**t, no none. Like, how do I get this young lady off my d**k?" the 26-year-old publicly inquired.

Blueface Reacts to Chrisean Rock Sharing Their Private Phone Call

He then moved on to bashing Rock's musical career, claiming that she "sold out a gas station parking lot with 20 people 🥱." According to the "Thotiana" hitmaker, his Cr*zy In Love co-star's recent lack of sales is what's prompting her to try so desperately to get his attention at this time. "I'm finna call my jeweller. You wanna troll fr? Watch this... B**ch got dentures for the rest of her life thinking she can compete with my wife 🥱," Blue rapped while showing love to his first baby mama.

Virtually since giving birth to Junior on Instagram Live last month, Chrisean Rock has had expanding her family on her mind. The 23-year-old said that she and Lil Mabu have a desire to have their own child. More recently, she's trying to invalidate Blueface's engagement to Jaidyn Alexis by alleging that they've been having unprotected sex in the time since he proposed. Read more about that at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

