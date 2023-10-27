Chrisean Rock Shares New Video Of Her Smile After Getting Tooth Fixed

As is usually the case, there's been plenty of reasons to talk about Chrisean Rock recently. But despite the fact that she's often caught up in drama there are occasionally some more wholesome moments. That was the case when Chrisean shared a video showing off her brand-new smile for fans. In the video she flashes some new dental work she's had done and the results are adorable. Unsurprisingly, fans ate up her look in the comments.

"It looks great but I can’t even get excited. It’s one thing to see her keep going back to that man but to see her keep pulling out that tooth. My heart can’t take it!" the top comment on the post reads. Elsewhere, others were similarly excited but hesitant. "Tired of holding up the prayer line for Chrisean 😩. Hopefully, she keeps this one in," and "The fact that a man wanted her to walk around with it out… and she did it for him is beyond me," two other commentors read. Check out the video itself and some of the fan reactions to it below.

Read More: Chrisean Rock’s Feelings Were Hurt By Summer Walker Video, She Admits

Chrisean Rock Got Her Tooth Fixed

Chrisean Rock recently released her new song "MR. TAKE YA B*TCH." The track sees her teaming up with her new boyfriend Lil Mabu and throwing some disses at her ex Blueface. That got awkward when both she and Blue's current girl Jaidyn Alexis both has their new songs catch on through TikTok. Both songs charted in the top 10 of the TikTok Hit Songs Chart.

Last week Chrisean Rock shocked fans when what looked like a new tattoo popped up in a picture of her online. The NSFW tat is just above her waist and features a very surprising message. Fans are stunned not just by the choice in tattoo but how quickly she got it. What do you think of Chrisean Rock getting her tooth fixed and sharing a new video of her smile? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Chrisean Rock Calls Blueface & Jaidyn Alexis’ Engagement A “Publicity Stunt”

