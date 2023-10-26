Chrisean Rock’s Feelings Were Hurt By Summer Walker Video, She Admits

It seems like there's actually more animosity brewing between Chrisean Rock and Summer Walker than we initially thought. For those unaware, the latter published a video impersonating the former that drew a lot of backlash and discussion from fans. Not only that, but it apparently came about a month after the R&B singer publicly and privately supported the Baddies star over her Walmart controversy, when people blasted her for how she held her newborn baby, Chrisean Jr., in the department store. Now, Rock admitted on social media that the joke hurt her feelings, and that she feels completely blindsided.

"You are very insensitive," Chrisean Rock expressed to Summer Walker via what seems to be an Instagram video message. " And not only that, but you're one of the females that's reaching out in my DMs. Saying, 'Girl, I love you. If you ever need help or support, I encourage you to stay positive.' Like, you one of them, but you just mocked me on TikTok and went viral. So, yeah, my feelings was hurt. But, like, I swear, it's just cold as f**k. Cutthroat, very clout-driven. She even said it on her story, but it's just like, bro, if I did the same thing..."

Chrisean Rock Responds To Summer Walker Impression: Watch

"Please do not take my humor too serious," Summer Walker shared in response to the Chrisean Rock impression backlash, but not to the Baltimore native herself. "My favorite comedians are Dave Chappelle, Bernie Mac, Richard Pryor & Katt Williams. They say s**t and don’t give af. I know this generation doesn’t understand how to actually just laugh n move on but yeah." In fact, this even elicited a response from her ex London On Da Track's other ex-girlfriend, Eboni Ivori. Needless to say, people took this chance to either defend Rock, defend Walker, or clown everything altogether.

Meanwhile, what do you think of this whole debacle and how it's played out on social media? Is Chrisean right to be so indignant or are we all taking this a little too seriously? Either way, let us know in the comments section down below. On that note, stay posted on HNHH for the latest news and updates on Chrisean Rock and Summer Walker.

