Sukihana And Summer Walker’s New Photos Prove They’re “Pretty Mothers”

Sukihana and Summer Walker linked up recently, sharing a variety of photos on social media from their night on the town. The duo stunned in their brightly-colored fits, however, photos from the evening got some negative feedback online. Suki was quick to clap back, however, telling fans "y'all know what to do in the comments."

"They said we look like men ion like that," she also added. "We are pretty mothers." Walker showed out in a pair of bubblegum pink velour joggers and a matching top, tying everything together with some silver stilettos. Sukihana rocked a red, curve-hugging mini dress, complete with plenty of bling. "You know who I thug with," she captioned her carousel.

Sukihana And Summer Walker Link Up

This isn't the first time the hitmakers enjoyed a night out together. Last month, the duo made headlines for their twerk-filled evening with Sexyy Red and Saucy Santana. The rowdy group documented their wild excursion online, showing off their dance moves in both the club and in the parking lot. Fans are glad to see them spending time together once again, and back to their usual antics.

Social media users have had a lot to say about Suki as of late. Unfortunately, some have even gone after her appearance recently. As expected, the "Grinch" performer clapped back during an Instagram Live, making it clear that she's more than happy with the way she looks. "I ain't trading this with none of y'all," she told haters. "Like, for real. Don't. I'm not trading. It really is pretty in real life. We talking about coming in person and taking off makeup. Really pretty, yeah." What do you think of Sukihana linking up with Summer Walker? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on Sukihana and Summer Walker.

