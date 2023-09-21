Summer Walker Surprises Fans With Throwback Pregnancy Pics

Lavender Alexandria
Apparently, Summer Walker misses being pregnant. She took to Instagram earlier today to share a bunch of throwback pictures from her pregnancy. She added in the caption "I miss itt" just to help clarify the purpose of the post. Despite the caption, plenty of fans still jumped to conclusions when seeing the first pic of Summer and her baby bump. "girl i just got scared," and "Girl you almost gave me a heart attack!" two of the top comments on the post agree. Despite giving fans some false alarms, Summer is just reminiscing on being pregnant, not announcing another pregnancy. Check out the post below.

Recently, Summer Walker took to social media to remind fans of just how talented she is. She shared a video of an intimate performance of one of her songs featuring only vocals and keyboard accompaniment. The bedroom set-up highlighted just how great of a vocalist she is reminding fans of the talent that lies underneath all of her songs and performances.

Earlier this month Diddy dropped his massive and feature packed new album The Love Album: Off The Grid. The album featured an all-star list of collaborators including The Weeknd, 21 Savage, Justin Bieber, Busta Rhymes, Swae Lee, Jazmine Sullivan, John Legend, and more. Included in the lineup is Summer Walker who appears on the song "Stay Long."

Walker also appears on one of the surprise hits of 2023, Usher's "Good Good." The song first dropped back in August and didn't take off immediately. But after the Summer Walker and 21 Savage-featuring cut got a music video it began to generate traction. The song has now spent 5 weeks on the Hot 100 and just spent a second week at its peak position at number 58, holding onto it's spot despite the influx of new songs from Olivia Rodrigo's GUTS album. What do you think of Summer Walker posting throwback pics that had fans thinking she was pregnant again? Let us know in the comment section below.

