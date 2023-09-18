Summer Walker Shows Off Her Incredible Vocals In Intimate New Video

It’s no secret that Summer Walker is an incredible vocalist, but sometimes she just needs to remind people. The R&B darling recently took to Instagram to share a performance clip that has fans absolutely smitten. Accompanied only by a keyboard she performs a song in pretty intimate fashion and absolutely kills it. The subtle accompaniment is perfect as she hits pretty much every note in her angelic tone.

Fans in the comments were as impressed as you’d expect. “No shade she could be our next r&b soul queen ... but y'all only wanna focus on her love life and appearance 24-7,” one fan commented in reference to her often public dramas. “Baby y’all could play about a lot of things but not her vocals!!” and “Summer gone sang in any season frfr” agreed other highly liked comments on the post. Despite the way some of her public relationships have unfolded, Walker’s fans seem to know that her impressive vocals are the one thing nobody can take away from her. Check out the full video below.

Summer Walker Blows Fans Away With Her Singing

Earlier this year Summer Walker released her newest project CLEAR 2: SOFT LIFE EP. The 9-track project racked up quite a bit of critical acclaim and pulled in two notable features. The ever-elusive Childish Gambino jumped on the track “New Type.” While the record’s opener and biggest hit “To Summer, From Cole,” unsurprisingly sports a feature from J. Cole.

Summer Walker also made an appearance on Usher’s new hit song “Good Good.” She joins the track alongside 21 Savage. “Good Good” wasn’t initially a smash but it’s been picking up quite a bit of traction in recent weeks. It jumped up to a new peak of number 58 on last week's Hot 100, though it's expected to slip a bit on the newest chart following the release of Olivia Rodrigo’s new album GUTS. What do you think of Summer Walker’s intimate performance? Let us know in the comment section below.

