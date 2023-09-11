Summer Walker Shows Off Her Curves In Scintillating Gold Corset

Summer Walker is no stranger to dazzling fans with impressive looks. She showed out last month with a fittingly futuristic fit as she attended a stop in Beyonce's Renaissance tour. Even when she the looks are deliberately messy she can sometimes still kill it. She released a hilarious TikTok giving her take on the "How to dress to get a man" trend, deliberately sabotaging it because she isn't in relationship mode right now. But overnight she shared some pictures from a night out that got right back to absolutely killing it.

"Good as it gets✨" Summer Walker said in the caption of the Instagram post. She shared 4 pictures with a variety of stunning accessories complimenting an elaborate gold corset. The knee-high snakeskin boots, Louis Vuitton bag, and sparkling sunglasses all match perfectly. But it's the corset itself that steals the show with sparkling black waves held together by dark brown ties. Check out the fit pictures she shared below.

Read More: Summer Walker Talks About Dissing Someone’s Mama In The Studio Again After Lil Meech Split

Summer Walker Stuns In New Instagram Pics

Earlier this year, Summer Walker shared her new EP CLEAR 2: SOFT LIFE. The 9-track project featured appearances from J. Cole, who delivers an intro message to summer to start the project off, and Childish Gambino who duets with Walker on the track "New Type." The opener "To Summer, From Cole" has amassed over 31 million streams on Spotify since the project dropped back in May.

Summer Walker has also stayed busy collaborating with other artists. She teamed up with 21 Savage and Usher for the single "Good Good" which dropped in early August. Following the release of a music video for the track it began climbing up the charts. This week it hit a new peak on the Hot 100 at number 65. Walker's highest charting song ever is "No Love" with SZA which peaked at number 13 last year. What do you think of Summer Walker's outfit in her new Instagram post? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: SZA And Summer Walker Have A Twerk Showdown

[Via]