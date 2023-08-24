Summer Walker Takes On “How To Dress To Attract A Man” Audio In New TikTok

Summer Walker has had her fair share of public interactions with men. Over the past few months, repeated accusations of infidelity on behalf of her boyfriend Lil Meech ultimately led to a break-up. When Walker announced the split on her Instagram story she specifically mentioned that she “can’t do the cheatin’ stuff.” In the weeks since the pair, and some new players involved in their drama, took some shots back and forth at each other on social media. Since the drama unfolded Summer doesn’t seem to have moved on to a new boo, and she doesn’t really seem to want to.

In a new TikTok, Summer Walker gives her hilarious take on audio circulating around about how to dress to attract a man. In most of the videos, content creators show off their outfits one step at a time in conjunction with the audio. The result is a final outfit that will reportedly help users “attract a man.” In her version of the trend, Walker proves that she doesn’t want a man in the first place. With each instruction, she deliberately ignores the advice. She puts her hair up instead of down, dresses exceedingly modest instead of scant, and makes sure to keep a snarling expression on her face when all is said and done. Check out the clip below.

Read More: Jayda Cheaves Claps Back At Summer Walker

Summer Walker Doesn’t Want A New Man

Fans in the comments certainly understood the humor. “now summer, where you get that dress from,” one user commented. The dress in the clip looks straight out of the period movie so it’s no surprise it got fans asking questions. The top comment on the post simply reads, “now summer.”

At the beginning of the month, Usher dropped his new single “Good Good.” The track sports features from both Summer Walker and fellow Atlanta artist 21 Savage. Earlier this week the trio shared the music video for their new song three weeks after it was first released. It also follows another Usher music video that made waves for a very different reason. What do you think of Summer Walker’s new TikTok? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Summer Walker Roller Skates With Jeremih, Denies Dating Rumors

[Via]