Summer Walker Roller Skates With Jeremih, Denies Dating Rumors

Summer Walker hopped on her Instagram Story last night, sharing a series of clips from a night on the town. She looks to have enjoyed a roller skating excursion with some friends, as well as fellow hitmaker Jeremih. Jeremih posted his own clip of himself skating alongside Walker, which has managed to get social media users talking. As the performer just recently broke things off with her ex, Lil Meech, the discussion has been pretty heated.

Some users are now speculating that her and Jeremih could be more than friends, while others strongly disagree. Naysayers even include Walker herself. While several are suggesting that the duo’s body language looked flirtatious, many note that they are strictly friends. Others are also urging people not to rush Walker into another relationship. Luckily, it appears as though the songstress has got it all under control. She took to the comments section of The Neighborhood Talk, squashing the speculation. Walker says that they weren’t even there together intentionally, claiming that they just happened to be at the same place at the same time.

Summer Walker And Jeremih Roller Skating

“That man has never touched me & never will, no disrespect, he happened to be there when I was there , celebs go skating too, T.I, Tiny, Usher and many more be at cascade,” she wrote. Walker continued, “damn y’all make my a** itch I can’t do nothing without y’all tryna be in my business.”

Clearly, things between Walker and Jeremih are not heating up, and she doesn’t appreciate the speculation. Regardless, she seems to have been living her best life amid the breakup. She’s been surrounding herself with loved ones, spending more time doing activities she enjoys, and focusing on her career. It looks like the 27-year-old doing all the right things to move forward, taking to Instagram this week to let the public know, “Ima always choose me.”

