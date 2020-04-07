Roller Skating
- MusicUsher Will Strap On Roller Skates For His Super Bowl Halftime ShowThe R&B superstar had involved a similar show element in his recent Vegas residency, and he has a long history with skating. By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- RelationshipsSummer Walker Roller Skates With Jeremih, Denies Dating Rumors"That man has never touched me & never will," Walker says.By Caroline Fisher
- Pop CultureSummer Walker Freaks Out On Roller Coaster, Calls Lil Meech Her "Safe Space"Summer Walker is not a fan of roller coasters, apparently.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicLil Baby Almost Wipes Out At Roller RinkLil Baby nearly fell while roller-skating.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicT.I. Shows Off Roller Skating Skills, Channeling "ATL" CharacterT.I. may have played a talented roller skater in "ATL," but the rapper appears to actually have some pretty decent skills in the rink.By Noah Grant
- Pop CultureSwizz Beatz's Latest Project Is A Hip-Hop Roller Rink In Saudi ArabiaThe legendary producer is bringing the first skating rink to AlUla in the city’s history.By Balen Mautone
- GramMike Epps Hosts IG Skating Party, Later Is Unrecognizable In "Latino Edition" LiveMike Epps is making sure to keep his followers entertained, but when he went full-costume for his latest Live, fans could barely tell it was him.By Erika Marie