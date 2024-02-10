Usher Will Strap On Roller Skates For His Super Bowl Halftime Show

Usher's Super Bowl halftime show is right around the corner this weekend -– and yeah, we guess the football game will be cool, too. Jokes aside, a lot of people are very excited for this spectacle, as its build-up and "rollout" involved a brand new album and a lot of interesting promo material and artist link-ups. Not only that, but it seems like the R&B star's recent Las Vegas residency (where he will perform again for the Super Bowl) will play a pretty large role here. For example, he told Access Hollywood that he would bring back a roller skating sequence from that run of shows.

"When you think about skating, it’s not just rolling and the music," Usher remarked about the upcoming performance. "It’s also to what you wear. It’s how you feel. Somewhere during the pandemic I had this bright idea to just go back to having fun, and that’s what this is. I want to offer the same thing to people who come here to dance, and listen to music, have a few drinks, and just chill out or even get on skates and have a good time. Again, you might fall down but you get back up, but you have fun."

Usher At Super Bowl LVI In 2022

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 13: Usher attends Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation)

In addition, Usher's history with roller skating is actually pretty well-documented, and manifested in a big way a couple of years ago. Back in 2022, he joined Q-Tip, Meek Mill, and more artists to help open Flipper's Roller Boogie Palace at Rockefeller Center in New York City. The Dallas native performed for its opening night ceremony as a headliner, and is also the company's brand ambassador. We hope that these artist connections mean that there's a chance the Super Bowl halftime show will host some special guests.

Meanwhile, these rumors about folks like Alicia Keys coming out with the 45-year-old will probably continue with fervor until we get the show. What are you looking forward to the most about this upcoming performance? Whatever the case, let us know in the comments section down below. Also, stick around on HNHH for more news and the latest updates on Usher.

