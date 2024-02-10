Usher Will Strap On Roller Skates For His Super Bowl Halftime Show

The R&B superstar had involved a similar show element in his recent Vegas residency, and he has a long history with skating.

BYGabriel Bras Nevares
"Usher Residency" At La Seine Musicale

Usher's Super Bowl halftime show is right around the corner this weekend -– and yeah, we guess the football game will be cool, too. Jokes aside, a lot of people are very excited for this spectacle, as its build-up and "rollout" involved a brand new album and a lot of interesting promo material and artist link-ups. Not only that, but it seems like the R&B star's recent Las Vegas residency (where he will perform again for the Super Bowl) will play a pretty large role here. For example, he told Access Hollywood that he would bring back a roller skating sequence from that run of shows.

"When you think about skating, it’s not just rolling and the music," Usher remarked about the upcoming performance. "It’s also to what you wear. It’s how you feel. Somewhere during the pandemic I had this bright idea to just go back to having fun, and that’s what this is. I want to offer the same thing to people who come here to dance, and listen to music, have a few drinks, and just chill out or even get on skates and have a good time. Again, you might fall down but you get back up, but you have fun."

Read More: Usher’s Concert Ticket Drop Leads To Fan Anger Over High Prices And Sold Out Shows

Usher At Super Bowl LVI In 2022

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 13: Usher attends Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation)

In addition, Usher's history with roller skating is actually pretty well-documented, and manifested in a big way a couple of years ago. Back in 2022, he joined Q-Tip, Meek Mill, and more artists to help open Flipper's Roller Boogie Palace at Rockefeller Center in New York City. The Dallas native performed for its opening night ceremony as a headliner, and is also the company's brand ambassador. We hope that these artist connections mean that there's a chance the Super Bowl halftime show will host some special guests.

Meanwhile, these rumors about folks like Alicia Keys coming out with the 45-year-old will probably continue with fervor until we get the show. What are you looking forward to the most about this upcoming performance? Whatever the case, let us know in the comments section down below. Also, stick around on HNHH for more news and the latest updates on Usher.

Read More: Usher Super Bowl Halftime Show Will Be Two Minutes Longer Than Previous Shows, Gets “Hangover” Parody Promo

[via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.