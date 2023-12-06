preview
- Pop CultureWiz Khalifa & Bobbi Althoff Hilariously Argue In Upcoming Interview SnippetBobbi Althoff's interview with Wiz Khalifa drops tomorrow.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicDreezy Previews Diss Track After Exposing Jacquees For Allegedly Wanting Her Over Deiondra Sanders"You are my true love," Jacquees allegedly told his ex.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicUsher Will Strap On Roller Skates For His Super Bowl Halftime ShowThe R&B superstar had involved a similar show element in his recent Vegas residency, and he has a long history with skating. By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- TV"Baddies East" River Fight Leaves Bloody-Eyed Mariahlynn HeatedMariah went on to slam Sukihana and Sapphire for double-teaming her with a sucker punch, and the immediate fallout was fiery.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicJT Previews New Solo Music With Karaoke VideosJT's fans are eagerly awaiting more solo material from her.By Lavender Alexandria
- TVSukihana Blasts Sapphire & Mariahlynn In New "Baddies East" Episode PreviewOther storylines that this episode seems to tackle concern Natalie Nunn and Scotty failing to make amends, but not for lack of trying.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- StreetwearCoi Leray Struts In The Snow While Dancing To New Song Preview: WatchThe Massachusetts MC's upcoming single sounds appropriately wintery for this tease, and even with layers on, her moves still impress.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicIce Spice Previews Music Video For Upcoming SingleThe Bronx hitmaker was easily one of the most definitive and successful artists of 2023... is she striking gold again in 2024?By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicLil Nas X Gives Fans An Extended Listen To His Forthcoming Gospel-Inspired "J CHRIST" SingleNas X's track will drop on January 12. By Zachary Horvath
- StreetwearLatto Goes Braless To Preview New Music, Fans Suspect Cardi B ShadeLatto takes aim at those who take back cheaters on her unreleased track.By Caroline Fisher
- Pop CultureJonathan Majors Tearfully Reflects On Assault Conviction In ABC Interview TrailerJonathan Majors was found guilty of assaulting his ex, Grace Jabbari, in December.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicJermaine Dupri Previews Nelly, Ashanti, And Juicy J Collab: WatchThe upcoming track samples Subway's 90s hit with 702, "This Lil’ Game We Play."By Caroline Fisher
- MusicConway The Machine & Swizz Beatz Have A Collab On The Way, Griselda Alum SharesThe Drumwork label boss is Ruff Rydin' all over a grimy instrumental in this new snippet, linking him up with another legendary producer.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicJim Jones' Mom Previews New Music Shouting Out Their FamilyNancy Jones, also known as Mama Jones, is making her son proud by expressing herself through the same art that he found.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- TVBiggie Punches Scarface In New "Baddies East" EpisodeBiggie didn't appreciate Scarface touching her $800 bag.By Caroline Fisher
- TVNew "Baddies" Episode Preview Shows Biggie & Scarface Ramping Up BeefIt seems like the whole "Baddies East" house is tired of these two's antics, and Natalie Nunn had a great idea to get payback.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicNicki Minaj Previews Funny Marco InterviewIt looks like the 41-year-old is going on quite the content creator press run in support of her brand new album, "Pink Friday 2."By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicKanye West Previews Young Thug Collaboration For Ty Dolla Sign ProjectKanye West showcased several songs from his upcoming album with Ty Dolla Sign on Sunday.By Cole Blake
- TVNatalie Nunn Announces Evictions On New "Baddies East" Episode"Ah sh*t, this is gonna be crazy," Nunn says.By Caroline Fisher
- TVMariahlynn & Smiley Throw Hands On New Episode Of "Baddies East"Mariahlynn has made it clear that she doesn't tolerate any disrespect when it comes to her family.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicFrank Ocean Previews Unreleased TrackFans can only hope that this means Frank Ocean is dropping soon.By Caroline Fisher
- Music50 Cent Teases Diddy Documentary, Proceeds Will Go To Sexual Assault Victims50 Cent confirmed that the project is officially in the works last week.By Caroline Fisher