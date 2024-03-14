Lil Wayne's Son Neal Previews Another Experimental Track, Fans Are Split

It goes without saying that Lil Wayne is one of the most celebrated hip-hop artists of his generation, and it looks like the hitmaker's talent runs in the family. Earlier this week, the rapper's teenage son Neal took to social media to preview a new song he has on the way. The young MC, who goes by the moniker Lil Novi, has social media users split. While some commenters are shocked by how different his music is from his father's, others aren't surprised. He's also sparking comparisons to high-profile acts like Playboi Carti and Yeat.

In his latest post on Triller, Neal is seen flexing a stack of cash and rhyming along to the experimental track. "Beat hard," one commenter writes. Another even claims the 14-year-old is "better than his daddy." Several others note how much potential the middle schooler has.

Read More: Lil Wayne's Son Previews Wild New Music On Instagram Live

Lil Wayne's Son Has More New Music In The Works

While most commenters are in support of Neal's musical endeavors, some are expressing concern over some of the lyrics to his new track. "He 14 talking about popping 30s," one user says. "This generation is fried." Others argue that he's simply "a kid havin fun." Neal's budding rap career is certainly exciting, but it's far from the only thing the Carter family has to look forward to these days.

In recent weeks, various Hot Boys members have been in talks about a possible reunion. According to Juvenile, it's definitely "happening." Lil Wayne claims that the only thing holding the group back now is B.G., who just got released from a ten-year stint behind bars. Weezy told fans last month that they're waiting for him to be free to travel. What do you think of Lil Wayne's son trying his hand at music like his dad? How do you think his new track is sounding so far? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Lil Wayne's Son Goes Viral For Being His Clone

[Via]