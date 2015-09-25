NOLA-born Juvenile launched into the spotlight after his club banger “Back That Azz Up” dropped in 1999 under Cash Money Records. The hit remains a classic to this day. Four years later he released his album Juve the Great with the hit “Slow Motion,” which topped the charts. He has since released five more albums but none have reached the success of his hits “Back That Azz Up” and “Slow Motion.” He is set to release another album in 2015 titled 800 Degreez. Juvenile has had beef with Cash Money Records in the past (mainly financial issues), but he finally made a return to the label earlier in 2015.