Birdman and Juvenile reconnected this week to deliver some new heat paying homage to one of the greatest boxers of all time. The Cash Money co-founder and the Hot Boy alumni joined forces for their new song, “Ali.” The record serves as a tribute to Muhammad Ali as Birdman and Juvenile compare their greatness to the late boxer. The smooth production — handled by D-Roc and twoprxducers — and melodious vocal performance make for an excellent return for J.A.G. In the video, they bring fans back to NOLA while also reflecting on humble beginnings and overcoming adversity. “Ali” is truly a motivational single that captures the excellent chemistry between Birdman and Juvenile after all these years.

Birdman and Juvenile joined forces as J.A.G in 2019 for their joint project, Just Another Gangsta. The collaborative outing contained 12 songs in total with a sole feature coming from NLE Choppa. Hopefully, a new project from the two arrives sooner rather than later.

Birdman hasn’t necessarily released a ton of music but he has delivered a handful of collabs. He teamed up with Quavo and Takeoff on “Big Stunna” off of Only Built For Infinity Links. Prior to that, he assisted rising Louisiana rapper Rob49 on “Hustler’s Anthem V2.”

Though Juvenile hasn’t released a ton of music in recent years, he did inspire one of the biggest artists of 2021. NBA Youngboy paid tribute to Juvenile’s 400 Degreez album art with the artwork for 3800 Degrees.

Hopefully, new music from J.A.G comes soon. We’re also hopeful that Juvenile will deliver even more solo music in 2023.

Check the single below.

Quotable Lyrics

N***a be begging, ain’t no limit to what n***as ask

We open gate, it ain’t no flood, we will pay it back

We get it back, little one fried, we’ll pay it back

She want me buy the crib, n***a, so I did that