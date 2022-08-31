new orleans
- MusicBoosie Badazz Makes His Case To Perform At Super Bowl Halftime ShowBoosie Badazz has reiterated his desire to perform at the Super Bowl.By Cole Blake
- SportsLil Wayne Reiterates Desire To Headline 2025 Super Bowl Halftime ShowWeezy is eager to headline his hometown Super Bowl.By Ben Mock
- MusicBirdman & Slim Receive Keys To New OrleansAccording to Birdman, he's "not finished yet."By Caroline Fisher
- Original ContentMaster P Net Worth 2024: Updated Wealth Of The RapperExplore Master P's net worth in 2024, attributed to his diverse career in music, film, and entrepreneurship, plus philanthropy.By Jake Skudder
- SportsJa Morant Trolled Pelicans With New Orleans Dance, Not Gun CelebrationMorant claims to have been trolling the Pelicans for him passing on him in the draft.By Ben Mock
- SportsLil Wayne Wants 2025 Super Bowl Halftime ShowWayne also said that his halftime show would be a solo affair.By Ben Mock
- MusicKevin Gates Receives Huge Honor In New Orleans: DetailsHe received the nod from New Orleans' first-ever female mayor. By Zachary Horvath
- Pop CultureLuke James Net Worth 2023: What Is The Actor & Singer Worth?Embark on a journey into the life of Luke James, an artist whose melodies & film roles have left an imprint on both industry and culture.By Jake Skudder
- MusicRob49 On Birdman Passing The Torch & Names His Top 5 NOLA Rappers Of All Time EXCLUSIVE: Rob49 reflects on Birdman's faith in his talents, explains the misconception of New Orleans rap and lists Lil Wayne and Soulja Slim among his favorite NOLA rappers of all time.By Aron A.
- MusicJuvenile Will Be Playing At Essence Festival After AllEssence Fest has changed its tune and extended an invitation to the artist.By Noah Grant
- MixtapesRob49 Proves He's The Next Up From New Orleans On "4GOD II"Trippie Redd, Birdman, DaBaby, and more appear on Rob49's latest album. By Aron A.
- SportsNate Diaz Turns Himself In After Viral FightNate Diaz is currently in police custody after his fight in New Orleans.By Ben Mock
- Pop CultureNate Diaz Chokes Out Man In New OrleansNate Diaz unleashed hell on a man in New Orleans Friday night.By Ben Mock
- MixtapesCurren$y & Jermaine Dupri's Highly-Anticipated Project "For Motivational Use Only Vol. 1" Is HereCurren$y and Jermaine Dupri deliver their highly-anticipated joint project, "For Motivational Use Only Vol. 1" ft. T.I. & 2 Chainz.By Aron A.
- SportsLil Wayne Facetimes LSU Women's Basketball Team After Final Four WinLil Wayne congratulated the LSU women's basketball team on making it to the National Championship.By Cole Blake
- SongsCurren$y & Jermaine Dupri Bring The Bounce On "Essence Fest"Curren$y and Jermaine Dupri deliver their first official single from their joint project, "For Motivational use Only.By Aron A.
- CrimeBrandon "Boogie B" Montrell Killed In New Orleans ShootingThe 43-year-old comedian was outside a grocery store on Christmas Eve when he was fatally struck by a stray bullet.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SongsBirdman & Juvenile Represent On "Ali"Birdman and Juvenile join forces on "Ali." By Aron A.
- Songs$UICIDEBOY$ & Germ Say That "My Swisher Sweet, But My Sig Sauer"Relentless flows, record scratching, and distorted synths are all over the latest track from Germ and the New Orleans duo.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MixtapesCurren$y Makes A Movie On "The Drive In Theatre Part 2"Spitta taps DASH, Rob49, Fendi P and more for "The Drive In Theatre Part 2"By Aron A.
- Pop CultureDrake Surprises Fans At Lil Wayne's Lil WeezyAna Fest In New Orleans: WatchThe Canadian called his frequent collaborator out for not inviting him to sing "Mrs. Officer" last night.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicDaBaby's Booking Agent Suggests Promoters Are To Blame For Canceled New Orleans Concert: ReportThe agent also stated that low ticket sales were not the reason behind the axed event.By Erika Marie