New Orleans Prison Escapee Implores Meek Mill, Lil Wayne, & Donald Trump To Help Him

new orleans
Antoine Massey, who's issuing this cry for help, was one of 10 prisoners to escape from Orleans Parish Prison.
Antoine Massey, who's issuing this cry for help, was one of 10 prisoners to escape from Orleans Parish Prison.

New Orleans prisoner Antoine Massey, who is facing charges for domestic abuse and auto theft, is calling on rappers and the POTUS for help. Per AllHipHop, the 33-year-old posted a video to Instagram explaining his situation and how he believes he's actually innocent. Massey is also one of two Orleans Parish Prison escapees that is still on the run.

Derrick Groves, 28, is the other and he was convicted of second-degree murder.

Towards the back half of the nine-minute video, he begs Meek Mill, Lil Wayne, NBA YoungBoy, and Donald Trump so that they can help him fight his case. "I’m asking for help from the world, from Meek Mill, Lil Wayne and YoungBoy. Donald Trump. I couldn’t even get a lawyer [...] to prove my innocence. I didn’t break out, I was let out," Massey said in the video caught by WBRZ.

He also mentioned how he's not the person he seems to be on the outside. "I’m not going to lie, I was causing problems. The person I was, I’m not that person. I have a 3-year-old son. I have an 18-year-old daughter that graduated. People don’t understand that."

This would be some miracle if one of those four people Massey called upon actually responded. But with the power of the Internet, you can't truly count out the possibility.

New Orleans Prison Escape

Him asking Meek Mill for assistance in particular is a smart move, though. The Philadelphia rapper, along with JAY-Z, Michael Rubin, and more launched REFORM Alliance in 2019. If you didn't know, they put this together to work on changing parole and probation laws in the U.S.

Since its inception, Mill and his co-founders have passed 16 bills in 10 states. As a result, that's helped more than 650,000 people leave the justice system.

While Massey and these others that fled confinement may feel that they are innocent, them doing this may hurt their chances. Speaking of the said escape in New Orleans, though, it occurred on Friday, May 16. 10 inmates managed to run into the city thanks to opening broken doors and removing a toilet to create an exit.

Somehow, this security breach went unnoticed for around seven hours. Moreover, 13 people accused of helping the inmates flee, including jail employees and outside accomplices, have been arrested.

