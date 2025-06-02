"King Of The Hill" Star Jonathan Joss Fatally Shot By Neighbor

Jonathan Joss, 59, scored many other notable roles outside of the beloved adult comedy that was made by Mike Judge.

Sad news has come out of San Antonio, Texas as actor Jonathan Joss of King of the Hill fame has passed away. As reported by Complex and TMZ, he was fatally shot by his neighbor, Sigredo Alvarez-Cegas. According to the city's police department and eyewitnesses, Joss and Alvarez-Cegas got into a nasty argument. This happened yesterday, June 1.

Authorities are still investigating what the root cause of this confrontation was. Until we hear more, all we know is that Alvarez-Cegas pulled out a firearm and shot Jonathan Joss several times. After doing so, the criminal got into a vehicle to escape.

However, thanks to those who watched this tragedy unfold, they informed police of what the vehicle looked like. They were able to catch up to Alvarez-Cegas just a block down from the crime scene. But Joss unfortunately succumbed to his gunshot wounds pretty quickly.

Paramedics did arrive but witnesses say just a few moments passed before he left us. Alvarez-Cegas has been handcuffed, and a bond has been set at $200,000. He has also been charged with murder.

Jonathan Joss Acting Career

In the last two years, Joss is the second to have passed away from the King of the Hill family. In August 2023 Johnny Hardwick, who voiced Dale Gribble, died.

For fans of the animated comedy, it is unclear if Joss or Hardwick finished their recordings for the upcoming reboot of the series. Hulu confirmed they were reviving it the same year of Hardwick's passing. It is supposed to hit the streaming platform on August 4 and will have 10 episodes, according to sources.

Outside of his 11-year run on the program, Joss was also on Parks and Recreation, Ray Donovan, and Tulsa King. In terms of movie roles, he appeared in True GritThe Magnificent Seven, and The Forever Purge

But that aside, our deepest thoughts go out to those affected by Joss' untimely passing.

According to The Sun, Joss had gotten married just this past Valentine's Day to his husband, Tristan, after a seven-month engagement. We are standing with him amid this horrific news.

