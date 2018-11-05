san antonio
- MusicSZA Caught In Apparent Lie About Visiting San Antonio On TwitterA fan caught SZA seemingly lying about San Antonio on Twitter.By Lavender Alexandria
- PoliticsJill Biden Slammed For Calling Latino Community "Unique As The Breakfast Tacos" In San AntonioJill Biden is coming under fire for her recent speech in San Antonio, in which she compared the diversity of the Latino community to breakfast tacos.By Cole Blake
- Life51 Dead & More Hospitalized After Being Found Inside Semi-Truck In Sweltering San Antonio HeatThose discovered were migrating from Mexico, Guatemala, and Honduras, a law enforcement source has confirmed.By Hayley Hynes
- SportsCharles Barkley Silenced By TNT: No More San Antonio TalkFormer NBA player and host of TNT's "Inside the NBA" Charles Barkley says he was confronted by the network over "offensive" remarks.By Joe Abrams
- Original ContentStaySolidRocky Is Pandemic-Proof: "Party Girl" Rapper Talks Going Beyond TikTokEXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: StaySolidRocky speaks about going platinum with "Party Girl," working with XXXTentacion's manager, and how he linked up with Lil Uzi Vert.By Alex Zidel
- MusicSelena's Family Announces Commemorative Concert 25 Years After Her PassingSelena's Family Is Hosting A Concert To Commemorate The Life Of The Late Singer Titled "Selena XXV-Veinticinco Años."By Cole Blake
- CrimeGunman Leaves 2 Dead, 5 Injured After San Antonio Concert ShootingRIP to the victims. By Alexander Cole
- CrimeTexas Man Charged After Carving His Name Into GF's ForeheadThe 19-year-old man was arrested on Friday and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.By Aron A.
- SportsCharles Barkley Takes Aim At The Women Of San Antonio, Again: WatchChuck brought back his churro-eating bit to troll the women of San Antonio.By Kyle Rooney
- AnticsSummer Walker Fans Outraged After She Storms Off Festival StageSummer Walker arrived twenty minutes late and left even earlier.By Alex Zidel
- Gram50 Cent Pretends To Be Afraid Of Ja Rule, Jim Jones, & Freekey Zekey In IG VideoHe made sure to drop his location.By Erika Marie
- MusicMala Luna Festival Giveaway: Win VIP Passes To See DaBaby, Megan Thee Stallion, & MoreEnter to win a pair of tickets to Mala Luna Music Festival!By Alex Zidel
- StreetwearDeMar DeRozan's Clothing Line To Be Sold Exclusively At Teen's San Antonio ShopSA store founded by 18-year old will be the exclusive spot for DeRozan's COMP10 gear.By Kyle Rooney
- MusicKhalid Does Karaoke During Impromptu Restaurant PerformanceKhalid's showing love to his fans. By Chantilly Post
- MusicMala Luna Festival Lineup: YG, Russ, DaBaby, Megan Thee Stallion, Ari Lennox & MoreThe Mala Luna Music Festival has unveiled its stacked lineup, including DaBaby, Megan Thee Stallion, Russ, Diplo, and more.By Erika Marie
- MusicAriana Grande's Recent Night Off Consisted Of Watching Drag Stars Perform Her HitsAriana Grande was an audience member for once. By Chantilly Post
- SportsDeMar DeRozan Warns Spurs About Denver Home Crowd For Game 7The Spurs forced game 7 last night against the Denver Nuggets.By Alexander Cole
- SportsCharles Barkley Take Another Jab At The "Big Women" Of San AntonioBarkley loves trashing San Antonio.By Kyle Rooney
- MusicA$AP Rocky Incites The Moshers At His San Antonio GigA$AP Rocky's "Injured Generation" puts venue security on their toes.By Devin Ch
- SocietyWhite Professor Calls Police On Black Student For Putting Her Feet UpEveryone should be able to relax a bit. By Brynjar Chapman
- MusicJa Rule Says "F*ck 50 Cent" Chant "Was A Pleasant Surprise" At His ConcertThe latest advancement in Ja Rule's feud with 50 Cent.By Alex Zidel