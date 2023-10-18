SZA Caught In Apparent Lie About Visiting San Antonio On Twitter

Earlier this week, SZA's tour made a stop in San Antonio and seemingly it went pretty well. The show was so good that she took to Twitter to explain how much she enjoyed her time. "Holy sh*t this was my first time ever playing San Antonio I DID NOT KNOW YALL GOT DOWN LIKE THISSS.. incredible energy. THANK YOU," she posted on Twitter. While some fans shared in her excitement others felt like something wasn't right.

One follower in particular quote tweeted her. "I saw you in San Antonio.... in 2017 babes," a response tweet read. That got fans into a discussion about SZA, who is known to get caught in public lies every once in a while. "She really be lying for no reason that’s them scorpios for you," one fan comments blaming her astrology. Others just laughed at the situation and questioned why she is so comfortable lying. "Lmaooo yo all jokes aside why tf do she be lying so much? That’s concerning," the comment reads. Check out her original post below.

SZA Claims She's Never Performed In San Antonio, But She Has

SZA has been having a lot of fun at recent stops on her tour. When she was in St. Louis last week, she brought out one of the biggest breakout stars of rap music in 2023. She was joined by Sexyy Red, who she collaborated with on the Drake song "Rich Baby Daddy." She also helped Red announce her second pregnancy with a viral photo of them together.

SZA also seemed to have a pretty good time in Brooklyn where she and the crowd hyped each other up back and forth. While there she also teased another mini tour for the upcoming deluxe version of her new album. She claimed she would only return to visit "the most turnt" cities for the potential future tour. What do you think of SZA lying about playing shows in San Antonio for seemingly no reason? Let us know in the comment section below.

