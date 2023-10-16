SZA Reveals She Has Let Fans Sleep Over At Her House

SZA is someone who has been having an exceptional year. Back in 2022, she dropped off S.O.S. This turned out to be a huge return to music, and fans adored it. Overall, some felt it was even better than CTRL, an album that was almost impossible to top. At this point, SZA is a megastar and nothing can stop her. From features on Utopia to For All The Dogs, it is clear that she is firmly at the top of the r&b world right now.

Unfortunately, the artist hasn't always been on top as it pertains to the spaces she has operated in. For instance, when the artist was in elementary and middle school, she faced some intense bullying. According to AllHipHop, this subsequently led SZA down a path toward empathy. She has a ton of empathy for her fans, and it is ultimately why she goes out of her way to connect with them. “I’m never off the clock for my fans, because I love that sh*t,” she explained. “They’re my family, and they’re my people. I know what it’s like to feel small or like somebody doesn’t care, because that’s who I was my whole life.”

SZA Speaks

HOUSTON, TX - NOVEMBER 05: SZA performs on stage during the Astroworld Fest 2021 at NRG Park on November 5, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Omar Vega/FilmMagic)

SZA subsequently went on to say that she allows some fans to come over to her house. Overall, she is actually friends with some of these supporters, and she wants to make sure they feel included in her circle. “In middle school, elementary school, I wasn’t popular. So I try to make sure n****s know ‘I hear you, I see you. I have time to stop for you. Yes, we can smoke together, you can come backstage. You can come to my house if you want,'” she said. “Hella fans have spent the night with me and been to my house many times.”

While some may find this odd, it showcases just how much the artist loves her fans. Let us know what you think about this connection, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the music world. We will always be sure to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists.

