Drake Releases “For All The Dogs” Ft. J. Cole, SZA, Bad Bunny & More

The 23-song album also includes appearances from Sexyy Red, Chief Keef, PartyNextDoor & more.

After much anticipation, Drake came through with his latest album, For All The Dogs. Arriving at the tail end of his It’s All A Blur tour with 21 Savage, the Canadian rapper’s kept fans on their toes since announcing the project earlier this year. For All The Dogs boasts an impressive 23 songs in total with a group of impeccable collaborators. Unfortunately, Nicki Minaj doesn’t appear on the project but he does bring out J. Cole, 21 Savage, Bad Bunny, SZA (who appears twice), Chief Keef, and more for the project.

Overall, the album’s credit boasts some impressive names. Yeat, Sexyy Red, Teezo Touchdown, and Lil Yachty all join Drake across the tracklist. However, just before hosting Table For One on Thursday night, the rapper unveiled the official credits for the project which show Kevin Durant served as the A&R on For All The Dogs. With the rapper set to perform in Toronto tonight (Oct. 6) and tomorrow (Oct. 7), we can imagine that Drake intends to perform a handful of these songs for the first time today. Hopefully, he also debuts “8 AM In Charlotte” live, which he premiered on Thursday. 

Drake’s Prolific Run Continues

For All The Dogs follows an impeccable run by Drake. Kicking off with 2021’s Certified Lover Boy, he followed up in summer of 2022 with the release of Honestly, Nevermind, a house-influenced body of work that certainly divided fans. However, he slid through in the final quarter of 2022 with another body of work, Her Loss, alongside his tourmate, 21 Savage.

The album was initially supposed to be a companion piece to his poetry book, Titles Ruin Everything, which he released earlier this year. However, between the string of features and singles he’s delivered over the months, he kept fans on the edge of their seats awaiting the new project. Plus, he kept fans up to speed on its release throughout his latest tour. Press play on For All The Dogs above and sound off with your thoughts in the comments.

For All The Dogs Tracklist

  1. Virginia Beach
  2. Amen Ft. Teezo Touchdown
  3. Calling For You Ft. 21 Savage
  4. Fear Of Heights
  5. Daylight
  6. First Person Shooter Ft. J. Cole
  7. IDGAF Ft. Yeat
  8. 7969 Santa
  9. Slime You Out Ft. SZA
  10. Bahamas Promises
  11. Tried Our Best
  12. Screw The World (Interlude)
  13. Drew A Picasso
  14. Members Only ft. PARTYNEXTDOOR
  15. What Would Pluto Do
  16. All The Parties Ft. Chief Keef
  17. 8AM In Charlotte
  18. BBL Love (Interlude)
  19. Gently Ft. Bad Bunny 
  20. Rich Baby Daddy Ft. Sexyy Red & SZA
  21. Another Late Night Ft. Lil Yachty
  22. Away From Home
  23. Polar Opposites
