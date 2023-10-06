Drake Says “For All The Dogs” Will Drop At Six In The Morning, Shares Tracklist

The Six God is taking the number six to another meaning. Drake took to Instagram just now to announce that his highly anticipated album For All The Dogs, is still set to drop on Oct. 6, however it won't be available for streaming at midnight like most albums with a Friday release date. Instead, it will drop at 6 a.m., according to an Instagram post he made. Drake fans now have a reason to be up bright and early! "For All The Dogs. October 6. 6 a.m. (Sorry to all my streamers)," Drake wrote in the caption. In addition to this announcement, he also shared the tracklist for the project and credits for the executive producers, audio mixers, and sound engineers who were part of the project.

An intriguing addition to the credits is NBA star Kevin Durant, recognized as an A&R collaborator. The tracklist encompasses an impressive 23 songs, notably void of any visibly listed features, leaving listeners curious about potential surprise collaborations. The names of the songs are wild. "What Would Pluto Do," "BBL Love Interlude," and "Rich Baby Daddy," are just a few of the song titles that catch the eye. Additionally, previously released tracks, "Slime You Out" and "8AM In Charlotte" appear on the list. Mere hours ago, Drake dropped "8AM In Charlotte," along with an accompanying visual. Notably, the video features an appearance by his son, Adonis, who broke down the album cover drawing and sang along with his dad.

"For All The Dogs" Tracklist

For All The Dogs is a follow-up to Drake's most recently released collab project, Her Loss with 21 Savage. A new Drake album represents another milestone, and another era in the prolific career of the Canadian rapper and songwriter. For All The Dogs is set to arrive at a time when Drake's influence in the world of hip-hop is as undeniable as ever. With each new release, he continues to push the boundaries of the genre while maintaining his signature style and lyrical prowess.

The title itself, For All The Dogs, alludes to Drake's enduring love for his loyal listeners, or "dogs." This album serves as a dedication to those who have stood by his side throughout his career. As we get closer and closer to the release date, fans are eagerly anticipating what Drake will have to say this time around. After all, people close to him have said that it's some of the best music he's made recently. Lil Yachty for instance explained in an interview that the new Drake album sounds very "current." "It has the most, I would say like the most ‘performance’ album he’ll have, as far as like energy," Yachty said. "I think some of the best Drake verses that I ever heard are on this album." Are you excited to hear For All The Dogs? Let us know in the comments and stay tuned to HNHH for more music news.

