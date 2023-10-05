Drake Roasted For “8AM In Charlotte” Hairstyle

Last night, Drake dropped off a brand new track for listeners, "8AM In Charlotte." The soulful track is joined by a touching accompanying music video, which features the performer's 5-year-old son, Adonis. For the most part, fans are loving the track, and can't wait to hear the rest of For All The Dogs when it drops tonight. With that being said, a lot of the buzz surrounding the video has more to do with Drake's look than the music. Countless users are chiming in, claiming that they just can't get behind his hairstyle.

In the video, Drake shows off his curls, which are decorated with a variety of colorful hair clips. The rainbow-colored clips match the Canadian artist's eye-catching jacket. Though many are finding the hairstyle to be distracting, it's not the first time he's put some hair clips to use.

Twitter Users Can't Get Past Drake's Hairstyle

Last month, Drake was spotted in a photo with Talameshia, in which he wore a similar set of clips. He got roasted by social media users for the new look, and many called for him to give the clips a rest. Despite this, it looks like Drake will be continuing to rock them for the foreseeable future. The video features various extras wearing "Hate Survivor" garb, so he could also just be leaning into the criticism.

Twitter Reacts To Drake's "8AM In Charlotte" Hairstyle

Many users note that Drake is at a point in his career where he doesn't really need to worry about haters. With a wildly successful tour nearly behind him, and at the cusp of another major album drop, it's safe to say that the hitmaker has more going for him than just his hair. Regardless, social media users will continue to have their opinions. What do you think of Drake's new hairstyle? Do you think he deserves the roast he's getting online? Check out some reactions down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on Drake.

