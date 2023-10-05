Drake’s Son Adonis Breaks Down “For All The Dogs” Album Cover Drawing

Drake's highly anticipated new album For All The Dogs is due to arrive tonight after months of teasing. A few weeks ago he delivered a major single release for fans when he collaborated with SZA on "Slime You Out." Fans rewarded the pair by streaming the song so much that it shot directly to number one on the Hot 100 with its debut. Though it dropped outside of the top 10 in its second week there is clearly still plenty of hype for the song and the album it's building towards.

Overnight Drake surprised fans once again. He took to social media to share a new song and an entire music video to go with it. The newest song in his timestamp series "8AM In Charlotte" and its expansive music video hit the internet last night. As a part of the video, the rapper talked to his song Adonis about the drawing he did for the For All The Dogs album cover. The first reveal he made that surprised fans was that the album cover doesn't actually feature a dog. "So, the goat was running away from the other monsters and the other animals," Adonis begins. Check out his entire explanation below.

Read More: Drake Has Fans Singing His Praises With “8AM In Charlotte”

Adonis Calls Drake The Goat

Adonis continued his explanation. "A flower blocking the way. So, the flower is on fire. The racing car was maybe helping the goat. And there was some stairs, like some jail stairs. And there was one person who was, like, on top. And he got killed by the stick, by the track." After that, Drake brings up the the imagery of his name next to a goat and his son agrees. ""So it's daddy Goat," Adonis claims.

Another thing fans picked up on in the new song is lyrics that could be a Kanye diss. While Drake tiptoes around the issue and doesn't deal in many specifics, listeners online have been connecting the dots. What do you think of Adonis' explanation of the For All The Dogs album cover? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Drake Declares That We’re Officially In “Scary Hours” Ahead Of “For All The Dogs”

[Via]