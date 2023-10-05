Drake Declares That We’re Officially In “Scary Hours” Ahead Of “For All The Dogs”

Drake’s gearing up to release “For All The Dogs” tonight.

BYAron A.
Drake Declares That We’re Officially In “Scary Hours” Ahead Of “For All The Dogs”

We’re hours away from the release of For All The Dogs, Drake’s next studio album. The rapper announced the project along with his poetry book but unfortunately, pushed back its original September release date. Although fans had to wait a few more weeks, the rapper gave us much to look forward to. Between “Search & Rescue,” joining Central Cee for their “On The Radar” freestyle,” tapping SZA for “Slime You Out,” and this morning’s “8 AM In Charlotte," Drizzy Drake’s been cooking up a special body of work.

While the album is intended to drop on October 6th, just ahead of his homecoming show in Toronto, the rapper will be hosting a special episode of Table For One on the SiriusXM Channel, Sound42. It’s not entirely certain what to expect but it seems like he might give fans an early preview of his forthcoming album. If not debuting the whole album, then certainly previewing a song or two. Earlier this year, he utilized the channel to debut “Search & Rescue” and the Lil Uzi Vert-assisted, “At The Gates.” 

Read More: Drake Recalls His “Nothing Was The Same” Era On Its 10-Year Anniversary

We’re Entering “Scary Hours”

As he gears up to drop For All The Dogs, Drizzy sent out an ominous message at the wee hours of the morning. After dishing out his latest timestamp single, the rapper took to his Instagram Story to declare that we’ve officially entered “scary hours.” “Scary hours for those who remain sleepless after all these years…” he wrote. “Shall we begin?” In a following post, he declared For All The Dogs “one of the best ever.” 

This morning’s “8 AM In Charlotte” had much to unpack, from potential disses towards Kanye West and Adonis’ appearance. The music video shared on his official Instagram page, includes an explanation behind Adonis’ cover art for the upcoming project, while the 5-year-old adorably refers to Drake as “daddy goat.” Hopefully, we’ll be getting more bars from Drake tonight. What do you expect from For All The Dogs? Let us know in the comments below. 

Read More: Drake Shows Love To Houston While Promising “Another Classic” During Concert

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Aron A.
Aron A. is a features editor for HotNewHipHop. Beginning his tenure at HotNewHipHop in July 2017, he has comprehensively documented the biggest stories in the culture over the past few years. Throughout his time, Aron’s helped introduce a number of buzzing up-and-coming artists to our audience, identifying regional trends and highlighting hip-hop from across the globe. As a Canadian-based music journalist, he has also made a concerted effort to put spotlights on artists hailing from North of the border as part of Rise &amp; Grind, the weekly interview series that he created and launched in 2021. Aron also broke a number of stories through his extensive interviews with beloved figures in the culture. These include industry vets (Quality Control co-founder Kevin "Coach K" Lee, Wayno Clark), definitive producers (DJ Paul, Hit-Boy, Zaytoven), cultural disruptors (Soulja Boy), lyrical heavyweights (Pusha T, Styles P, Danny Brown), cultural pioneers (Dapper Dan, Big Daddy Kane), and the next generation of stars (Lil Durk, Latto, Fivio Foreign, Denzel Curry). Aron also penned cover stories with the likes of Rick Ross, Central Cee, Moneybagg Yo, Vince Staples, and Bobby Shmurda.