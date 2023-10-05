Drake Declares That We’re Officially In “Scary Hours” Ahead Of “For All The Dogs”

We’re hours away from the release of For All The Dogs, Drake’s next studio album. The rapper announced the project along with his poetry book but unfortunately, pushed back its original September release date. Although fans had to wait a few more weeks, the rapper gave us much to look forward to. Between “Search & Rescue,” joining Central Cee for their “On The Radar” freestyle,” tapping SZA for “Slime You Out,” and this morning’s “8 AM In Charlotte," Drizzy Drake’s been cooking up a special body of work.

While the album is intended to drop on October 6th, just ahead of his homecoming show in Toronto, the rapper will be hosting a special episode of Table For One on the SiriusXM Channel, Sound42. It’s not entirely certain what to expect but it seems like he might give fans an early preview of his forthcoming album. If not debuting the whole album, then certainly previewing a song or two. Earlier this year, he utilized the channel to debut “Search & Rescue” and the Lil Uzi Vert-assisted, “At The Gates.”

We’re Entering “Scary Hours”

As he gears up to drop For All The Dogs, Drizzy sent out an ominous message at the wee hours of the morning. After dishing out his latest timestamp single, the rapper took to his Instagram Story to declare that we’ve officially entered “scary hours.” “Scary hours for those who remain sleepless after all these years…” he wrote. “Shall we begin?” In a following post, he declared For All The Dogs “one of the best ever.”

This morning’s “8 AM In Charlotte” had much to unpack, from potential disses towards Kanye West and Adonis’ appearance. The music video shared on his official Instagram page, includes an explanation behind Adonis’ cover art for the upcoming project, while the 5-year-old adorably refers to Drake as “daddy goat.” Hopefully, we’ll be getting more bars from Drake tonight. What do you expect from For All The Dogs? Let us know in the comments below.

