Drake Recalls His “Nothing Was The Same” Era On Its 10-Year Anniversary

It's wild to think that Drake's Nothing Was The Same is already a decade old. After all, the album is still in regular rotation for many fans and casuals alike, with some of his biggest hits, fan-favorite tracks, and as a strong contender for his best body of work. All these elements add up to a very nostalgic and important album for the 36-year-old, which he knows now more than ever. On Sunday (September 24), the album's ten-year anniversary, he took to his Instagram page with a commemorative post. It features various pictures from that era, including tour setups, the 6 God onstage, and what looks like a music video screenshot.

"If I had to live my life again I’d make the same mistakes only sooner," Drake captioned the series of photos. Clearly, making those mistakes paid off. The Toronto superstar remains one of the biggest artists in the world, and there's an ungodly level of hype for his next studio release. He may have pushed back the release date for For All The Dogs various times, but we know it's because he wants to make it special.

Nothing Was The Same Since Drake Dropped His Classic Ten Years Ago; He Reflects

In fact, it's because of projects like Nothing Was The Same that Drizzy wants to hold his art to a higher standard. Sure, there's an argument to be made that through bloated tracklists and genre diversions, he hasn't lived up to that promise as well as he could. Still, fans dig through the mines and find gold in every release, and one can't deny that nothing's lowered the OVO MC's commercial and artistic profile. With For All The Dogs seemingly bringing things back to "the old Drake," maybe we'll get vibes more reminiscent of this 2013 landmark. The R&B jam "Slime You Out" with SZA certainly points to that.

Meanwhile, this is just as much of a moment of celebration for fans as it is for Aubrey Graham. Fans shared their favorite tracks online from Nothing Was The Same, spoke on its impact on them, and where they were in their lives. What's your relationship to arguably the crucial turning point in this discography? Let us know in the comments and stick around on HNHH for more news and updates on Drake.

