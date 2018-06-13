10 Years
- MusicDrake Recalls His "Nothing Was The Same" Era On Its 10-Year AnniversaryVia an Instagram post sharing multiple pictures from his 2013 album's era, the Toronto superstar recalled the importance of his choices back then.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicMac Miller Fans Celebrate "Watching Movies With The Sound Off" 10th AnniversaryWhat's your favorite track off of the Pittsburgh MC's career-shifting album?By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicJ. Cole Humbly Thanks Drake, Kanye, & More On "Friday Nights Lights" AnniversaryOne decade removed from the release of "Friday Night Lights," J. Cole took a moment to reflect on the mixtape, thanking a few collaborators in a heartfelt post.By Mitch Findlay
- CrimeTekashi 6ix9ine Could Have 10 Years Knocked Off Prison Sentence For Snitching: ReportTekashi 6ix9ine's snitching has worked... kinda.By Aron A.
- EntertainmentWendy Williams Divorce May Reveal How Much Husband Spent On Alleged Mistress Of 10 YearsKevin Hunter must be shaking in his boots. By Chantilly Post
- Original ContentDrake’s “So Far Gone” Birthed A Rap Superstar10 years later, the OVO rapper's breakthrough mixtape is one of hip-hop's great blueprints.By Trevor Smith
- EntertainmentJess Hilarious Slams Amber Rose For Wishing Death On Bill Cosby: "You're A F*cking Idiot"Jess Hilarious thinks Amber Rose sounds stupid. By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentAmber Rose Shares Choice Words For Anyone Who Thinks Bill Cosby Is Innocent: "FOH!""Shame the rapist, not the Survivors."By Chantilly Post
- MusicLudacris' Wife Shares Sweet Message Celebrating 10 Years Of PartnershipStill going strong after nearly a decade. By Chantilly Post
- MusicR. Kelly's Ex-Wife Opens Up About Abusive Relationship For First Time in 10 YearsAndrea Kelly explains how God helped her get out. By Chantilly Post