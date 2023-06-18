Mac Miller’s Watching Movies With The Sound Off just turned 10 years old on Sunday (June 18), and fans everywhere are celebrating the album’s highlights, impact, and its overall place in the Pittsburgh MC’s career. For many, this is the album that truly launched him into the mainstream of rap, with more versatile hits and clear growth from the early phases of his career. What’s more is that Mac shared its release date with Kanye West’s Yeezus and J. Cole’s Born Sinner. Moreover, it was quite the stacked release day, and Watching Movies still holds up against those bodies of work.

Furthermore, the album debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 (interestingly enough, the aforementioned rap projects were 1 and 2). It sold 102K copies in its first week and, as of writing this article, is certified Gold by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). On social media platforms like Twitter, fans have been reposting live performances, their favorite tracks (any “Matches fans out there?), and much more about Mac Miller and his 2013 album. With more posthumous releases to come, there will surely be much more Mac to celebrate in the future.

Read More: Mac Miller’s Top 10 Albums/Mixtapes: Ranked

Mac Miller Fans Honor Watching Movies On Its 10-Year Anniversary

For example, Madlib recently revealed that he’s almost done with their mythical and highly anticipated project, Maclib. “Right now, I’m finishing up the Mac Miller album, Planet Asia album, Erykah Badu album, different stuff,” he told Sway. While he remarked that there were no plans to release the team-up in the months after his passing, he recently remarked that his family green-lit its arrival. Given just how much fans have been expressing excitement for it since news first broke of its potential existence in 2019, this is incredibly exciting news.

Meanwhile, other albums from the “Hand Me Downs” artist’s discography have seen quite a lot of spins since he tragically left us in 2018. His last album before that, Swimming, recently received double-platinum certification by the RIAA. But back to Watching Movies, what are your favorite tracks and moments from the album, or from that era of his career. Let us know in the comments down below and join us in celebrating a legend. For more news and the latest updates on Mac Miller, stick around on HNHH.

Rest In Peace Mac Miller.

Read More: Mac Miller Bus Freestyle From His Early Days Resurfaces