2013
- Pop CultureKim Kardashian Trolled By Kourtney Kardashian With Her Halloween CostumeThe two sisters have been feuding a lot as of late, and while that context makes this costume a slight jab, it's also just a funny reference.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Music7 No. 1 Rap Songs From 2013From Jay-Z, to Macklemore and Ryan Lewis, and the return of Eminem.By Demi Phillips
- MusicMac Miller Fans Celebrate "Watching Movies With The Sound Off" 10th AnniversaryWhat's your favorite track off of the Pittsburgh MC's career-shifting album?By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicKendrick Lamar Songs From 2013 Surface OnlineTo absolutely no one's surprise, these newly surfaced tracks (titled "Crooked" and "Burn") are excellent.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- CrimeHarvey Weinstein Charged With Rape & Sexual Assault In Los AngelesThe alleged incidents occurred with two women over the course of two days in 2013. By Noah C
- MusicCurren$y Scores Mac Miller, Gunna, Wiz Khalifa & Tyga Verses On "Rate The Bars"Curren$y "Rates The Bars" with BET.By Devin Ch
- MusicTalib Kweli Accused Of Holding Back Singer For Allegedly Rejecting His Sexual AdvancesTalib Kweli's former groupmate alleges he took her career hostage.By Devin Ch
- WrestlingWWE Hall Of Famer Bruno Sammartino Dead At 82Bruno Sammartino leaves behind an unparalleled legacy as a builder in sports entertainment.By Devin Ch
- Original ContentA$AP Rocky Vs. Pusha T: Who Had The Better Debut Album?A$AP Rocky and Pusha T battle it out in our latest installment of the Debut Album Versus series.
By Matt F
- SongsRecapBodega Bamz recaps his 2013.Give Recap a spin - it's the latest offering from Bodega BAMZ, having dropped on Monday, February 3rd, 2014.By Trevor Smith
- Original ContentDisappointing Projects Of 2013HotNewHipHop counts down some of the most disappointing projects from 2013.By Iva Anthony
- NewsGame Brings Out ScHoolboy Q At Fresh Fest 2013Watch Game Brings Out ScHoolboy Q At Fresh Fest 2013By Trevor Smith
- Original ContentBest Album Covers Of 2013HNHH selects our ten favorite album/mixtape covers of the past year, ranked in order. By Dhruva Balram deleted
- Original ContentTop Beefs Of 2013HNHH gives you an overview of the biggest hip-hop beefs of the year 2013.By Dhruva Balram deleted
- Original ContentHottest Music Videos Of 2013HNHH counts down the top 25 videos of 2013By Dhruva Balram deleted
- NewsWale Spazzes On Complex Over Their 50 Best Albums Of 2013 List [Update: Wale Responds]Wale was none too happy when he found out "The Gifted" did not make Complex's year-end list.By Rose Lilah
- Original ContentHottest Of 2013: What To Expect From HNHH's Year-End ListsTake a look at when and what to expect in the forthcoming month from HotNewHipHop as we round up the Hottest Of 2013.By Rose Lilah
- Original ContentMost Searched Artists On HNHH Of 2013HNHH offers you a look at the Most Searched Artists Of 2013 on the site.By Rose Lilah
- NewsBlue Sky Black Death "Life Of Villains Fall 2013 Lookbook" VideoWatch Blue Sky Black Death - Blue Sky Black Death "Life Of Villains Fall 2013 Lookbook" VideoBy hnhh
- NewsWiz Khalifa Planning To Release New Album This YearWiz Khalifa has revealed that he is working on his next album and hopes to release the project by end of this year. By Kevin Goddard