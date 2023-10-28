Kim Kardashian Trolled By Kourtney Kardashian With Her Halloween Costume

Kim Kardashian and her sister Kourtney are in a pretty nasty feud right now, at least for gossip-heavy reality TV standards. Moreover, even though they still have moments of reconciliation and they clearly still love each other, the public eye isn't holding them in the friendliest of regards with each other. Not only that, but there are some ideas for taking shots at each other that are just too good to pass up. For example, Kourtney recently showed off her Halloween costume for this year, and it's a hilarious recreation of her sister's Met Gala look for 2013, baby bump and all.

Of course, this reference to Kim on Kourtney Kardashian's behalf can be interpreted in a few different ways. One of those is a simple homage: Kourtney thought the dress was beautiful and that her sister pulled it off in an iconic way. Another is ridicule: that look and moment was such an anti-slay that it could be its own freaky Halloween costume. Either way, it's pretty comical for die-hard fans, although the recent context around their relationship makes it hard to see as anything less than a slight jab.

Kourtney Kardashian Emulates (Or Mocks) Kim With Her Halloween Costume

Regardless of these petty disagreements, Kourtney still wished Kim Kardashian a happy birthday recently, and reflected on them. "Happy happy birthday to my first sister @kimkardashian!" she expressed on IG on Saturday (October 21). "Thank you for all those years of bossing you around and you actually listening to all my cr*zy ideas. People think the fights they've seen on tv are bad... if only they got to witness the hair pulling, nail digging ones from early high school. The joys of sisterhood. I love you deeply forever and always. May God bless this year with love and happiness and abundant joy. [heart emoji]."

Given that she also included a picture of them in matching Halloween costumes for the occasion, maybe this spooky season costume isn't the dig that context would have you believe. Still, this is the Kardashians we're talking about. What's family without a little drama? For more news and the latest updates on Kim and Kourtney Kardashian, stay logged into HNHH.

