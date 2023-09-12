Kourtney Kardashian Calls Kim A “Witch” In New Kardashians Trailer

Kim and Kourtney are back to beefing in the new clip.

BYLavender Alexandria
Kourtney Kardashian Calls Kim A “Witch” In New Kardashians Trailer

As you'd expect, the new season of The Kardashians will have its fair share of drama. At least that's the case if the new trailer for season 4 is any indication. In one particularly notable clip, Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian are having an explosive argument over the phone. While both seem to want to avoid a conflict, they just can't help it. In the most dramatic moment of the trailer, Kourtney shouts “You’re just a witch and I hate you.”

It's not the only time the pair share a moment in the trailer. Earlier they share a confessional moment “There’s been a lot of tension. It’s really hard to watch people talking about you. I don’t feel understood," Kourtney says in the clip. According to Page Six, season 4 will focus largely on the changing dynamics between family members. It's no surprise then why Kourtney is heavily involved as her baby with Blink 182 drummer Travis Barker is expected to be a major storyline. Check out the full trailer below.

Read More: Kourtney Kardashian Embraces Her Baby Bump, Is All About PDA With Travis Barker

Kourtney And Kim Have Drama In "The Kardashians" Season 4 Trailer

While the clips in the trailer were recorded months ago, Kourtney Kardashian has been in headlines for something happening this week. It started when Travis Barker was forced to briefly leave the ongoing Blink 182 tour for what was reported as a "family emergency." That turned out to have to do with Kourtney, who required an emergency urgent fetal surgery last week.

Earlier this week Kourtney returned to Instagram to assure fans that she is okay and thank the doctors who saved both her and her child's life. She also confidently showed off her baby bump, even as some fans in the comments called her out for glamorizing the very real process and dangers of pregnancy. What do you think about the new trailer for the upcoming season of "The Kardashians"? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Alabama Barker Goes Clubbing Amid “Family Emergency” As Father Travis Leaves Hospital With Wife Kourtney Kardashian

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Lavender Alexandria
Lavender Alexandria is a music and culture journalist based in Charlotte, North Carolina. She’s covered dozens of musical genres and styles from the most mainstream to the most experimental and underground on her blog and accompanying YouTube channel that looks at music, pop culture, and Billboard charts since 2017: Lav’s Music Corner. Lavender has produced editorial and listicle content both in written and video form over the past far years and has also interviewed up-and-coming artists like Jess Williamson. Her experiences covering culture have taken her from Hyperpop parties in LA to underground rap shows in Atlanta, to DIY punk shows in Charlotte. Lavender has also written for iHeartRadio, covering some of the biggest artists in Hip Hop such as Ice Spice, Drake, Doja Cat and Cardi B. She also has bylines with ScreenRant and continues to write for Ringtone magazine. Lavender is a lifelong Charlotte Hornets fan and her favorite rap artists include Clipping, Little Simz, Earl Sweatshirt, and Kendrick Lamar.