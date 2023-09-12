Kourtney Kardashian Calls Kim A “Witch” In New Kardashians Trailer

As you'd expect, the new season of The Kardashians will have its fair share of drama. At least that's the case if the new trailer for season 4 is any indication. In one particularly notable clip, Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian are having an explosive argument over the phone. While both seem to want to avoid a conflict, they just can't help it. In the most dramatic moment of the trailer, Kourtney shouts “You’re just a witch and I hate you.”

It's not the only time the pair share a moment in the trailer. Earlier they share a confessional moment “There’s been a lot of tension. It’s really hard to watch people talking about you. I don’t feel understood," Kourtney says in the clip. According to Page Six, season 4 will focus largely on the changing dynamics between family members. It's no surprise then why Kourtney is heavily involved as her baby with Blink 182 drummer Travis Barker is expected to be a major storyline. Check out the full trailer below.

Kourtney And Kim Have Drama In "The Kardashians" Season 4 Trailer

While the clips in the trailer were recorded months ago, Kourtney Kardashian has been in headlines for something happening this week. It started when Travis Barker was forced to briefly leave the ongoing Blink 182 tour for what was reported as a "family emergency." That turned out to have to do with Kourtney, who required an emergency urgent fetal surgery last week.

Earlier this week Kourtney returned to Instagram to assure fans that she is okay and thank the doctors who saved both her and her child's life. She also confidently showed off her baby bump, even as some fans in the comments called her out for glamorizing the very real process and dangers of pregnancy. What do you think about the new trailer for the upcoming season of "The Kardashians"? Let us know in the comment section below.

