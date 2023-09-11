Kourtney Kardashian Posts Baby Bump Photos Following Pregnancy-Related Health Scare

Model, TV star, and social media powerhouse Kourtney Kardashian is continuing her healing process after her recent trip to the hospital. At first, all the world knew was that her husband shared he had to immediately postpone some shows for his pop-punk outfit, Blink-182. Those performances were about to take place in Europe. Specifically, those countries were Glasgow, Dublin, and Belfast. He shared that it was a family emergency and quickly hopped on a flight back home to Los Angeles.

Following that, we then discovered that Kourtney was the reason for Barker leaving. It was a hospital scare that many thought was going to be her giving birth to the couple's child. Instead, it was much more serious and possibly life-threatening. The mother of three was rushed to a Los Angeles hospital where she required emergency fetal surgery according to PageSix. She took the chance to thank her doctors on Instagram saying, "I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby’s life."

Kourtney Kardashian Feels Strengthened By Her Pregnancy: Look

Now, Kourtney is back to talk more about her pregnancy. In this latest post above, the model put on a photo shoot it seems. She is not hiding her baby bump whatsoever, showing all sorts of confidence. The caption says, "pregnancy is so empowering." Some fans were praising her in the comments, but quite a few were not too keen on her "glorifying" what pregnancy is. "Pregnancy doesn't need to be glorified. It's not glitz and glamour that's for sure." Still, it is great to see Kourtney back and feeling healthier and stronger.

What are your initial thoughts on Kourtney Kardashian posting this to her Instagram account? Do you agree with her that pregnancy is empowering? Or, do you agree with some of the comments on her post that she is wrong? We want to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest breaking news around Kourtney Kardashian, as well as the rest of the pop culture world.

