Travis Barker’s Family Emergency Was Kourtney Kardashian’s Brief Hospital Visit

We now have a massive update on why Travis Barker and his band Blink-182, had to cancel some shows for their European tour. Just a couple of days ago, the band’s drummer shared some vague images on his Instagram that left fans and his followers in a state of confusion. On one of his IG stories, Barker posted a picture of a blue banner that reads, “Together We Pray,” on it. Following that, a picture displayed a stained glass window of a church setting. Many were hoping for nothing too serious or frightening and luckily that wound up being the case.

Because of this family emergency shows in Dublin, Belfast, and Glasgow were postponed. The dire situation involved Travis Barker’s wife and soon-to-be-mother, Kourtney Kardashian. The 44-year-old is pregnant with their baby boy and people were speculating that it could have been that the baby was on its way. However, it turned out to be a brief hospital visit back in Los Angeles. It is still unclear why Kourtney was checked in for medical attention.

Travis Barker And Kourtney Kardashian Are Recovering At Home

Luckily for Travis and Kourtney, the fairly recently married couple is back home while she recovers. A People magazine insider says, “She is feeling better.” The insider goes on, “She is happy to have Travis back home, too.” We wish Travis, Kourtney, and the rest of the family well as she continues to recoup.

