Travis barker
- Pop CultureAlabama Barker Net Worth 2024: What Is Travis Barker & Shanna Moakler's Daughter Worth?Explore the journey of Alabama Barker, from celebrity offspring to a musician and model, marking her place in the entertainment industry.By Rain Adams
- MusicTravis Barker Net Worth 2024: Updated Wealth Of The Famed DrummerThe rhythmic saga of Travis Barker, tracing his net worth, stellar career, personal life, and altruistic ventures.By Jake Skudder
- Pop CultureTravis Barker's Kids Alabama & Landon Get $150K G-Wagons From Rockstar Dad For ChristmasBesides Christmas, Alabama also celebrated her 18th birthday on December 24th.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsKourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Reveal First Pictures Of Son RockyThe one-month-old was seen snuggling with his dad.By Ben Mock
- MusicTravis Barker Covers Gunna's "fukumean" On The Drums With Finesse: WatchRather than replicate the drum pattern of the song itself, the pop-punk icon chose to emulate Wunna's rap flow and add his own flair.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- RelationshipsKourtney Kardashian Poses Topless With Travis Barker On His 48th BirthdayKar-Jenner matriarch Kris sent out a sweet message to her son-in-law earlier today as well.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsTravis Barker Gets Backlash For Drumming In Kourtney Kardashian's Delivery RoomThe internet at large demmed the behavior a major "ick."By Ben Mock
- GossipKourtney Kardashian Birth Rumors: Kylie Jenner & Travis Barker Reportedly Go To HospitalThese sightings are all purely speculative and unconfirmed, but they do line up with Kourt and Travis' timeline for their child.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- RelationshipsTravis Barker's Family Emergency Was Kourtney Kardashian's Brief Hospital VisitKourtney is recovering and is back at home. By Zachary Horvath
- Pop CultureAlabama Barker Causes Confusion As She Posts Thirst Traps On TikTok Amid "Family Emergency"Fans have been left concerned and perplexed.By Ben Mock
- MusicTravis Barker Leaves Blink-182 Tour Due To Family Matters, Posts Pic Of Prayer RoomHopefully things get better for the star drummer.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- RelationshipsAlabama Barker Sends Mother Flowers After Kourtney Kardashian Pregnancy AnnouncementTravis Barker's daughter wanted to comfort her mother amidst the announcement.By Noah Grant
- RelationshipsKourtney Kardashian Shows Off Her Baby Bump In New PhotosKardashian announced her pregnancy at Blink-182's concert Friday.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicWho Is Alabama Barker? Travis Barker's Teen DaughterGet an insider's view of Alabama Barker's life, from being a celebrity child to becoming a social media sensation, and her journey into music.By HNHH Staff
- MusicCrazy Travis Barker Fan Rams Through Security Gate, Is ArrestedThe drummer was at a rehearsal for Coachella when the fan attempted to enter his gated community. By Noah Grant
- Pop CultureTravis Barker's Teen Daughter Alabama Compared To Rubi Rose After Previewing New Rap SongInstead of moving forth with music, some critics have suggested the 17-year-old try starting a beauty line instead.By Hayley Hynes
- GramKourtney Kardashian Trades Long Brown Hair For Platinum Blonde BobNewlyweds Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker spotted at UFC 285 where Kourtney flaunts a new look. By Ashley Jay