Travis Barker Covers Gunna's "fukumean" On The Drums With Finesse: Watch

Travis Barker can't let go of his beloved drums– even in the delivery room of his wife Kourtney Kardashian, which got him some backlash. However, we doubt that there will be many people complaining about his latest display of skill and talent on the kit. Moreover, the iconic pop-punk drummer covered one of the biggest hits of 2023: Gunna's "fukumean," and put his own spin on it. Instead of just playing the track's drum pattern, he actually adapted his drumming to the rap flow on the song. It's an unconventional method that isn't that much better than how it sounds on paper, but that's more of a slight against the rapper's performance than the drummer.

Furthermore, Travis Barker showboats his juggling of his drumsticks, which is just as much of a spectacle as the notes themselves. In addition, he works in some creative fills, triplets, and other details to switch up his drumming from Gunna's persistent rhymes on "fukumean." Of course, this also opens up the possibility of the two of them collaborating on a song together one day, which might be even more likely now. After all, the College Park MC teased new music recently, so maybe he's in a creative place right now that will open him up to new possibilities.

Read More: Kourtney Kardashian Poses Topless With Travis Barker On His 48th Birthday

Travis Barker's "fukumean" Cover: Watch

Actually, now that we think about it, maybe this is too much wishful thinking when it comes to this collab theory. Travis Barker recently welcomed his son Rocky with Kourtney Kardashian last month, which fans rejoiced and which was a wholesome affair to witness. As such, he's probably going to be quite busy these days as a new father. Even if the couple doesn't get to indulge in their luxurious lives, it's more than worth it for the joy of parenthood.

Meanwhile, as Wunna returns to Atlanta amid Young Thug and YSL's RICO case, fans wonder whether he will be a relevant name in that discussion again. That's very hard to say, especially given the assumption that his plea deal blocks this possibility. Nevertheless, we're looking forward to seeing what these artists do in the future in their careers and personal lives. With that in mind, stay posted on HNHH for more news and the latest updates on Gunna and Travis Barker.

Read More: Gunna Throws Football At Rams Game, Fans In Awe Of His Skills: Watch