Gunna Throws Football At Rams Game, Fans In Awe Of His Skills: Watch

For someone who spent the first few months of 2023 on the outskirts of the industry for "snitching" on Young Thug, Gunna's comeback has been incredible. Even with those he used to call close friends and frequent collaborators taking shots at him online and in their music, the Atlanta-based artist has remained focused on himself. Not only did he provide his fans with a surprise featureless album accompanied by several visuals, but Gunna also found time to completely level up physically.

Since summertime, he's been steeping out with completely renewed confidence, and it only seems to grow stronger with each passing month. As Thugger prepares to stand trial for his RICO case, Wunna is doing his part to keep YSL going strong with new singles. To kick off November, he linked up with Turbo for "Bachelor," and before that, we heard the fashion-lover on Victor Thompson and Ehis "D" Greatest's "This Year (Blessings) [Remix]." Even with so much pressure on his shoulders to deliver more music, Gunna is still taking time for himself to do the things he loves.

Gunna Continues to Live His Best Life Post-Plea Deal

Over the weekend, the 30-year-old was one of many famous faces at the Los Angeles Rams game. He looked to be in great spirits and even proved how much work he's put in at the gym by throwing a football with serious strength. In the clip above, everyone in the area cheers Gunna on after he impresses them with his arm, and the internet is largely having the same reaction. "Ni**a turned his life around," one person pointed out in @akademiks' Instagram comment section.

The Rams game isn't the only place where Gunna's been looking fresh and fit this month. Not long before his football arm went viral, the "fukumean" hitmaker shared new photos from the studio. It's unclear what he has in store to follow a Gift & a Curse, but we're curious to see how the YSL star will manage to top one of his most impressive bodies of work to date. Check out Wunna's latest pics at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

