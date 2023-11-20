Gunna Cooks Up Something Good In New Studio Pics

Gunna may have already dropped his comeback studio album in 2023, but don't think he's slowing his roll down anytime soon. Moreover, new pictures emerged of him in the studio, wearing the same dapper-as-ever fit that he donned for GQ's Men Of The Year event. While we didn't get any snippets or other information that isn't just the College Park, Georgia native's presence in the booth, this should still be amping fans of his music up. After all, he had quite the dominant year with the viral success of his track "fukumean" and a massive narrative about his plea deal in the YSL RICO case. That conversation's not over yet, but it's clear that it bears no relevance in the development and interest in the Drip Season rapper's career.

Furthermore, he also had plenty of singles and other material to fill out his 2023 run. For example, Gunna just dropped a new song with Turbo titled "Bachelor," which might just be a loosie or an indicator of future projects to come. Either way, it's nice to see that, at the very least, there's a whole fanbase within the game that is eating this stuff up. It may not be the best or most contextually beneficial thing for many, but we can't hate on an MC getting their bag.

Gunna's New Studio Snaps: Take A Look

In fact, it's also been great to see him expand his range, go outside of his comfort zone, and do a great job in the process. Gunna remixed Victor Thompson's "This Year," which saw him enter the Afrobeat genre as if he was already in it for years. Hopefully this isn't the last surprisingly welcome change of pace that we get from him following the release of a Gift & a Curse. If the 30-year-old just sticks to his lane, his fanbase and appeal will only get him so far.

Meanwhile, amidst a host of RIAA certifications cementing that album's commercial success, he has a lot to celebrate. Wunna's definitely proved that he can work hard no matter what issues come his way. All that fans are waiting on is for him to, if everything goes well, continue this trend. For more news and the latest updates on Gunna, stay posted on HNHH.

